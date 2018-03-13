Wetmore, Nelson pitch TD to win

Jordan Wetmore and Ben Nelson combined for a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks to help give The Dalles baseball squad a 5-0 shutout win over Reynolds Monday in Fairview.

Wetmore got the start and fanned eight and walked three, only surrendering a fourth-inning single in his 76-pitch effort.

Nelson struck out two and walked one on 27 pitches in his two frames of relief.

TD scored two runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Dominic Smith to drive in Nelson, who walked and stole second base.

Smith later scored on a passed ball.

In the fifth, Nelson drove in Jose Gonzalez on a single and he later scored following a Spencer Honald sacrifice fly to make it, 4-0.

TD scratched across a seventh-inning run on an RBI fielder’s choice from Ben Schanno, which plated Henry Lee.

Nelson went 2 for 2 with two walks, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI to spearhead TD’s four-hit, seven-walk attack.

Smith had a hit, a run scored and an RBI; Gonzalez posted a 1 for 3 effort with a walk, a stolen base and a run, and Honald was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Lee was hit by a pitch, walked twice and scored a run, Wetmore received two walks; Dalles Seufalemua ended up 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch, and Schanno drove in a run.

The Dalles (1-0 overall) hosts 6A Gresham at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.