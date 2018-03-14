City considers street funding

The Dalles City Council is set to follow the recommendation of its public works director to not use $150,000 from the general fund during fiscal year 2018-19 for street maintenance and repairs.

Dave Anderson, who runs public works, predicts that a $900,000 carryover and a projected $217,000 in new revenue from the 4 cents per gallon state gas tax increase will cover costs for what his crew can accomplish in the upcoming year.



He said funds have been built up from the city’s decision several years ago to use the $81,402 annual franchise fee from Northwest Natural Gas for street work. In addition, a state gas tax increase from 2009 legislation is now providing about $270,000 per year.

Revenues from the local 3 cents per gallon gas tax have also increased by about $130,000 per year over the last decade due to more fuel sales and annexation of an additional gasoline station, said Anderson.

He said street maintenance is also paid for by a 3 percent surcharges on the water and wastewater funds.



To expedite repair work, the city has transferred $150,00 from the general fund for each of the last three years, something Anderson does not believe is needed in 2018-19. He said extra funding could be necessary in the future to catch up on the backlog of needed street improvements, especially arterials identified as being in poor or very poor shape. He said the backlog occurred over the course of a decade when the city had scaled back funds for street work.

In a report submitted to the council at its Feb. 26 meeting, Anderson stated that, over the past three years, the city has chip sealed 19.1 miles of streets, 6.7 miles of which were county roads that have since been accepted by the city.

In addition, 30 miles of streets have been crack-sealed and 3.1 miles have been profile/paved or had an asphalt overlay.

In a January survey of pavement conditions, Anderson noted that 3.5 miles of city streets were in very good shape, 18.1 in good shape, 24.8 in a fair state, 19.2 in poor condition and 22.2 ranked as very poor.

The number of streets in poor condition is much higher than in 2002, noted Anderson’s report.

That year, 10.2 miles were rated fair, 4.5 miles as poor and 1.5 as very poor. A very good rating was given to 16. 6 miles of streets and good to 25.1 miles.

In 2013, the survey rated 23.4 miles as fair, 30. 1 as poor and 1.8 as very poor. Very good was given to 4.6 miles and 5.3 miles were listed as in good repair.

With recently accepted county roads eliminated from the totals, Anderson said slightly less than 60 percent of the city’s traditional street inventory would be in “poor” to “very poor” condition.

He noted that there was some subjectivity to the city’s current method of rating road conditions, which was based on a visual look at cracking and deterioration and pavement smoothness related to ride quality.

Because of the smoothness factor, Anderson said the rougher surface of chip seals rarely earned streets a “very good” rating. He said only streets in a “fair” or better condition had enough structural integrity to support a chip seal.

“In other words, our recent maintenance activities have not focused on the streets that were in the worst condition,” he said.

In 2015, the council adopted an 18-month work plan that enacted a three-year moratorium on street repaving projects and focusing resources on less expensive measures such as crack and chip sealing, as well as patching.

The city issued a $250,000 contract for crack sealing services in fiscal year 2015-16 to catch up on street repairs. About 15 miles of the city’s busiest streets were crack sealed by a contractor and 12 miles by in-house crews.

Also, in 2015, the city accepted jurisdiction over all county roads within the city limits, an additional 15 miles. That resulted in a 20 percent increase in the miles of paved city streets to be maintained.

Anderson reported that chip sealing had not normally been used on roadways with higher traffic volumes and many turning movements. He said repairing roadways that way in recent years had created some “challenges” on higher-traffic roadways, such as Mt. Hood, Dry Hollow and Washington streets.

Chip sealing has a service life of five or seven years, as opposed to asphalt which lasts up to 20 years, but is very expensive, said Anderson.

His workforce has been reduced by three over a 15-year period through several expense reduction measures, said Anderson.

There are currently 42 employees in public works.

Anderson has asked the council to consider funding for a part-time employee and seasonal workers so more street repairs could be made. He said staff was also considering utilization of a computerized pavement management system that would objectively rate street surfaces and prioritize needs.