For the Record for March 15, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 15, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 9, 10:18 p.m. – Single vehicle versus parked car, non-injury crash, 2000 block of West 9th Place. Driver was cited for careless driving and driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Wasco County

March 10, 10:56 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 6200 block of Sevenmile Hill Road. Driver of vehicle was a teenage female. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

March 9, 10:02 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2500 block of Mill Creek Road after a caller reported their oven was sparking and arching. Occupant turned the breaker off to the unit and it continued to spark. Contact was made with the occupant who stated the sparking stopped and the element was no longer red hot. Occupant also stated they used a fire extinguisher on the oven. Crew assisted with removal of the unit after no problem was found.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, four on Saturday, eight on Sunday and four calls Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 600 block of West 17th Street Friday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Matthew Gordon Sorensen, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 2100 block of East 14th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Police responded to the hospital Friday evening after staff reported that a patient came in who said he was assaulted at the skate park earlier in the day. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Michael Gregory Jorgensen, 24, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning near East 5th and Court streets on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Police responded to the 2100 block of West 6th Street Saturday afternoon after staff reported a female suspect urinated all over the bathroom floor and then proceeded to shoplift. Suspect was located in the 1000 block of Oak Street Sunday morning and warned of her conduct.

Chelsea Rose Jacobson, 18, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on an out of state warrant.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday evening from the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road after staff reported a bus struck a parked vehicle and did not stop. The incident is under investigation.

Brian Scott Kyle, 39, Kennewick, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening near West 1st and Union streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct. Corey M. Hall, 38, West Harrison, Indiana, was also arrested and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Ryan Leonard Wiese Waid, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for parole violation.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a male suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Police responded to the 800 block of East 14th Street Sunday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Chance Michael Sendejas, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening near West 2nd and Snipes streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

William Lionel Neary, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 3600 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for three counts of post-prison violations.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from within his vehicle.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Monday morning from East 14th and Clark streets. The vehicle was impounded.

A burglary report was taken Monday afternoon from the 700 block of Snipes Street after a caller reported someone broke into his storage unit and stole some equipment.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Monday afternoon after a caller reported a suspicious package was left under a bench. It was determined it was a box full of trash and not a package.

A drug report was taken Monday evening from the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive. No further information was made available regarding the incident.

Justin Ryan Boren, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 400 block of East 17th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.