Students create ‘Ruination’

As school projects go, it’s perhaps on the unusual side, but “Ruination,” a new strategy game created by Wahtonka Community School students, has kept nine students busy for four months now.

Freshman Brandon Pentz, 14, said he’s been so absorbed by the project that he’s even working on it after school, something he normally doesn’t do.

The war-based strategy game, borrowing elements of Battleship and chess, is ready for prime time and made its public debut today, March 15, at the opening of Google’s newest data center.

Set in the not-too-distant dystopian future of 2021, it takes place after an asteroid strikes the San Andreas Fault in the Pacific Ocean, triggering volcanic activity in the Pacific’s Ring of Fire of volcanoes, as well as a catastrophic eruption of the supervolcano beneath Yellowstone National Park.

The resulting ash cloud chokes out much of civilization, except Syria, which is a haven after the world falls apart. There, America, Russia, Syria, Turkey and terrorist organization ISIS are combatants.

The chief game designer is Katrina Carlson, 17, a junior who is graduating a year early. She came up with the name “Ruination” and was looking for synonyms for dilapidation. She researched the name she came up with, and initially found no one else was using it. But upon further digging, “only one other thing had the name … it was a beer.”

She will be doing more research on the relations between the combatant countries to improve each country’s back story.

The game features infantry, armor and artillery pieces, each with their own statistics on movement, range, damage capability, health and cost to resupply.

Artillery, for example, can only move two spaces, but can shoot a distance of 35 spaces.

The playing surface is a board filled with 1,800 hexagons, 30 hexes high and 60 hexes across. The hex shape allows players to move diagonally as well as up/down and sideways. Each spot has its own unique identifier, as in the game Battleship. Battle pieces are positioned on them and each team lines up against the other, as on a football field, with a neutral area between them. Each is protecting their own capital behind them in the end zone.

There are three game modes: Capture the Capital; Monarch of the Mound (a gender-neutral version of King of the Hill, Carlson explained); and radiation.

Cards, made by Ashton Cox, make it easier to tell what certain units do. Carlson has designed the art for the box cover.

Other duties students are assigned include: play-testers; story writers; photoshopping and 3D modeling; and social media.

Other students are creating the game pieces, which will be hexagon-shaped with an inset silhouette of the unit it represents, be that artillery, armor or infantry.

Students described the two-player game as kind of like the game “Risk,” but better, said student Jordan Martin, and more complex, said Bobby Joe Sisco, 15, a freshman.

The idea for the game came from Brian Goodwin, the principal and teacher at Wahtonka. “We took it and ran with it,” said Sisco.

Goodwin said via email, “I threw the basic concept of a wargame at these students as a way to work in some math (statistics and probability, algebra). As is typical for our kids, they adopted it, owned it, and before we knew what was happening, had turned the idea into a marketable tabletop game.

“Help from Aaron (Bowman) and Dylan (McManus) just arrived naturally, as both already volunteered for our school, and have rich backgrounds in design and game design. This is one of the three times in my life where I have witnessed a group of people who quickly came together around a shared purpose, worked unselfishly for the common good, and evolved so quickly as a highly functioning team.

“It was like all of our students and volunteers were pieces of a Rubik's Cube who discovered that they were in the same place at the same time, and that if they worked together they could make something amazing from the sum of the parts. It is kind of scary about where this team will go next — they could literally do anything they put their minds to.”

Students have various duties, including creating 3D battle pieces. Each side starts with 16 infantry, six armor and four artillery. Each piece of infantry actually represents a company of 40 men and each tank is a tank company.

A coin toss decides who starts, and the winner of the toss can choose to go first or second. To imitate the “fog of war,” Carlson said, after each round, the coin toss happens again, so it’s not consistently known which side will go first.

The game is designed to go up to 20 rounds and typically lasts an hour. When asked if anyone had ever flipped the table over in frustration, students laughed and said, “almost.”

Each side has two minutes to make a move, which includes moving game pieces, but also secretly charting where artillery hit will land. If the opposing player moves onto a hex that you hit with artillery, they take the loss.

At the end of each round, the players read out the coordinates of their hits, and decide what opponents got hurt or killed.

Pentz said they tried having a three-minute timer, but that took too long, plus “that makes it less of a panic and it’s too easy,” he said.

A player can move all their game pieces, but they can also leave them in place. The longer they stay, they become dug in, stronger, and harder to destroy.

Tanks can kill each other in the same round. “basically, it goes down swinging,” Sisco explained.

In a one quick round of the game, Carlson and Sisco each massed their infantry and tanks close together, and then took out plenty of each other’s players.

“Once you get your two groups together it’s pretty much a huge massacre and everybody dies,” she said.

After a round, Carlson called out her artillery hits, “40-19. That guy is dead… 39-14, aw, I just missed that one.’”

“I’m going to shoot your tank,” she said. Sisco said, “I’m going to fire back.”

The students recently took their game to the Fort Dalles Readiness Center to have national guardsmen play the game.

They liked it, Carlson said, but had some suggestions, including adding the ability to shoot artillery twice as far if one side wins the coin toss two times in a row.

After the Google grand opening, the next big deadline for the students is to get their game ready for a debut at Wagoncon, a gaming convention in The Dalles set for May 4-6 at the Civic Auditorium.