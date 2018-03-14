TDMS girls gain ground for future success Off an 8-2 season, eighth graders are headed in the right direction

When taking over as coach at The Dalles Middle School, Nate Timmons just wanted to make a difference.

With Timmons and assistant coach Josh Stahly on the sidelines this winter, the eighth-grade girls’ basketball team used its stifling defense and all-around skill set to garner wins in eight of 10 games played.

On the roster, Timmons and Stahly were to able shuffle around players to best fit their offensive and defensive philosophy.

That guidance gave Lily Ruiz, Brooke Abrams, Addy Little, Marisa Rojas, Meli Avila, Haylie Solberg, Monica Rojas, Elena Chavez, Augustina Decker and Angela Rocha, the push needed to execute on a consistent basis.

Offensively, the Wildcats scored an average of 27.3 points per game, while the defense shut down the opposition to the tune of 18.9 points a game. In half of their games played, the Wildcats held other teams to 12 points or fewer.

Having that impressive pedigree at the start of their high school careers is something Timmons said will benefit his players down the road.

“If these girls keep working hard and continue to improve their scoring, they’re going to be dangerous in high school,” Timmons said.

For TD head coach Brian Stevens, the biggest challenge will be to further develop the elementary and middle school players, especially since he spent most of every practice teaching basic box-out fundamentals, along with defensive footwork and proper shooting form.



He added that any successful high school program in the United States has a middle school program that doesn’t focus on winning or losing, but building the fundamentals of the sport.



“I am going to make a concerted effort to get in at the middle school and have a large influence over the development of our athletes,” Stevens added. “Coach (Nate) Timmons has done a good job with continuing his education of the game and reaching out. I look forward to further building on that relationship.”

The Dalles High School varsity program posted a 7-16 record on the season, 1-8 in league, and averaged 41.3 points a contest, a shade less than the 44.6 put up in 2016-2017.

The defense improved, however, as the Lady Riverhawks allowed 45.8 points a clip, an improvement from 46.9 allowed.

Although Stevens is losing seniors Abcde Faamausili, Monica DeLeon, along with all-league winners, Jodi Thomasian and Paulina Finn, good depth is expected to return next season from both his junior varsity and varsity teams and he is expecting 10 incoming middle school athletes to come in ready to contribute.

Long-term, this numbers spurt will create a healthy competition for varsity minutes moving forward.

“Having Bailey (LeBreton), Molly (Taylor), Kilee (Hoylman), Jenna (Miller), Lauryn (Belanger), Grace (Schatz) and Mercy (I’aulualo) all returning from the varsity team with a better skill set and wanting to dedicate themselves in the offseason to the gym, I expect this team to not only pick up the 50 percent of the points Jodi (Thomasian) and Paulina (Finn) are leaving behind, but to add to it,” Stevens said.

Added to that core of seven hoops players, there are six others who earned valuable junior varsity time this winter, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

“With Dalia (Mondragon), Pearl (Guzman), Hanna (Ziegenhagen), Madison (Eby) and Ella (Salvatori) pushing for varsity spots and Lily (Eby) returning from injury I am very excited for next season,” Stevens said.