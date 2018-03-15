Eiesland makes it look easy in his Ranger debut Senior gets four hits, six RBIs to lead Dufur offense

Justin Eiesland’s Dufur debut was a smashing success.

The senior slugger went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a run scored and six RBIs to lead the Rangers to a 14-10 victory over 3A Riverside in varsity baseball action Tuesday from Boardman.

Through the first four innings, both teams racked up 13 runs, as Dufur held on to a 8-5 lead.

Over the final two and a half innings, the Rangers outscored the Pirates by a 6-1 margin, opening up their lead with a four-run, fifth-inning outburst, which made it 12-5 at that point.

Riverside managed a seventh-inning rally with four runs to get to within a 14-10 deficit, but Dufur pitcher Louis Red Cloud retired the side to earn a save for starting pitcher Hagen Pence.

In four frames, Pence allowed five unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Red Cloud tossed three innings of relief and allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and struck out two batters.

Offensively, the Rangers slugged out 13 hits, four of them doubles, received five walks and went 5 of 5 on stolen bases.

Curtis Crawford posted two hits, one double and had a walk and two stolen bases. He drove in two and scored three runs; Jacob Peters went 1 for 3 with two walks, three runs scored and two RBIs; and Pence had two hits and two runs scored.Jackie Culps notched a hit, a walk, scored twice and drove in a run; Caleb Olson and Russell Peters each added a hit and an RBI, Seth Harvey went 1 for 1 with a run scored, and Jake Dollarhide stole a base and scored a run.

Up next, the Rangers (1-0 overall) face Elgin in a doubleheader slated for 11 a.m. Saturday at Stanfield.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dufur plays at home versus against Weston-McEwen.