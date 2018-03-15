Liberty outlasts TD softball, 6-5

Facing a state-qualifying 6A Liberty, The Dalles had very little margin for error if they planned to win.

The Falcons took advantage of a few late miscues to break open a 5-all tie in the bottom of the seventh inning for the 6-5 triumph Wednesday in a softball contest played at Hillsboro Stadium.

“We committed errors at the wrong time, causing four runs to score,” TD head coach Kim Kiser said. “We hit well overall and took some offensive risks, but in the end, we beat ourselves defensively.”

The Dalles had six players notch hits in the contest, led by Bailey LeBreton, who went 3 for 3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Freshman Maddie Troutt tacked on two hits, one double, and an RBI; Kilee Hoylman added a double, a walk and drove in two runs; Hannah Wallis was 1 for 4 with an RBI; Lauryn Belanger doubled in four at-bats and Kathryn Bradford went 1 for 3.

In the circle, LeBreton tossed five innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts and seven walks, while Hoylman finished the last two frames and gave up two hits, walked two and struck out four to get the losing decision.

Liberty totaled three hits, was issued nine walks and had six batters reach on Riverhawk errors.

“It’s tough to win games when we make defensive errors, no matter the score, so we have more work ahead of us to become the solid defensive team we need to be,” Kiser said. “We will learn from our mistakes and we can only get better. That’s what preseason is for.”

The Dalles (0-1) hosts Bend for two games starting at noon Saturday.