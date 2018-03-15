Mondragon roars to TD’s lone win versus Redmond Riverhawks also have several close losses in a 7-1 final

With just four players having previous varsity experience, The Dalles girls’ tennis coach Debby Jones knew it was going to be an uphill battle against a more seasoned Redmond squad.

Dalia Mondragon won her first match of the season, and three other matches were three set points from forcing tiebreakers in TD’s 7-1 loss Wednesday at The Dalles High School.

“Going into this match, my goal for each player/team was to get at least one game,” Jones said. “That might sound like a pretty low expectation, but it is realistic with how young we are. However, I was very pleased with the overall effort.”

From her No. 3 singles slot, Mondragon took the first set, 6-4, but Redmond’s Melody Acevedo rebounded for a 6-2 winner to move the match into a third-set tiebreaker.

Mondragon dominated the final set by a final score of 10-2.

At No. 1 singles, Yahaira Alvarez lost to Ingrid Harris, 3-6, 0-6.

Michaela Haight dropped her No. 2 singles match by scores of 2-6, 4-6 against Lexi Hockett and No. 4 singles, Natalie Varland, lost in straight sets, 1-5, 5-7 versus Johanna Nunez.

“Our standout matches belonged to Dalia and Natalie,” Jones said. “Both girls really improved throughout their match and started finding the consistency necessary that kept the rallies long and competitive.”

On the doubles side, the No. 1 team of Lupita Contreras and Karla Najera ended up losing, 0-6, 3-6.

Lisbet Leon and Mireya Huila came up short in a 0-6, 4-6 match at No. 2 doubles against Taylor Cordell and Selah Smith; and the tandem of Pearl Guzman and Arlette Santillan wound up on the losing end of a 1-6, 1-6 score in a match with Redmond’s Daisy Attamirano and Maria Gradilla.

Delainny Lobato and Samantha Esiquio lost their No. 4 double match versus Haley Jones and Sophia English, 3-6, 1-6.

Coach Jones said that she will be changing her lineup quite a bit over the next couple weeks to determine singles and doubles strengths, but she is just happy her group was able to get their first-match jitters out of the way.

“Each of the girls is being asked, match after match, to put their pride on the shelf and not judge themselves by their competition from other teams and each other,” Jones said. “To get the confidence that will be needed, the girls will have to judge their own personal growth and effort day after day, match-after-match. If we can improve each week, all the hard work will be worth it.”

At 4 p.m. Friday, The Dalles hosts Sandy and then the team hits the road to Parkrose at 4 p.m. next Tuesday.