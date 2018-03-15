For the Record for March 16, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 16, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 13, 7:55 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1600 block of East 12th Street. Female driver caused a collision due to a medical condition. She was cited for driving while suspended. A report was taken.

March 13, 4:18 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of East 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

March 13, 11:17 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a natural gas leak. No further information was made available regarding the incident.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 1000 block of East 9th Street Tuesday morning on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with both subjects involved and counseled them on their conduct. They separated for the day.

A restraining order violation report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1300 block of East 18th Street.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 400 block of East 4th Street after a victim reported a package was stolen from her porch.

Aaron Lee Stout, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive on a warrant for parole violation.

An unlawful entry into a motor vehicle report was taken Tuesday evening from the 800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was entered and had his wallet stolen.

Penny Jo Hardisty, 53, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning near East 2nd and Liberty streets on a Polk County warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Tuesday afternoon from Mosier. No further information was made available regarding the nature of the report.

Michael Joseph Sampson, 31, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Tuesday evening in the 500 block of West 15th Street on a warrant for probation violation and an out of state warrant.

A theft report was taken Friday evening at the Sheriff’s office after a victim reported he believes some items were stolen from his home in the 5300 block of Mill Creek Road. The incident is under investigation.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance Friday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Pole Road. A report was taken.

Timothy Deaver, 56, La Pine, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in Dufur and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputy responded to Dufur Friday evening after a caller reported a subject in his driveway. Contact was made with the female who was highly intoxicated. During the contact the subject admitted to being in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and several small baggies used to contain methamphetamine. The property was seized and a report was taken.

Terryn Curtis Lee, 28, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Shella Rene Heuy, 41, Pueblo, Colorado, was arrested Sunday morning in Tygh Valley and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct. She was also arrested on a out of state warrant.

Deputy responded to the 6000 block of Mill Creek Road Sunday afternoon after a caller reported two juvenile subjects were spraying graffiti on the roadway. Subjects were gone prior to arrival and a criminal mischief report was taken.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Sunday afternoon after staff reported an inmate was assaulted by another inmate causing several injuries. An assault report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from Tygh Valley. No further information was made available regarding the incident.

Oregon State Police

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday evening from Biggs Junction after a victim reported a semi backed into him and left the scene without exchanging information. The incident is under investigation.

A male driver was cited and released for no operator’s license and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Friday afternoon near West 10th and Eric Court. The vehicle was impounded.

Trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle Friday evening on the Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 69 on ramp. Several subjects were in the vehicle which contained two cases of alcohol. It was determined only one of the passengers was of age to drink the alcohol. He was cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Game trooper made contact with two anglers Saturday morning at Taylor Lake. A male angler was cited for two counts of taking two non-adipose fin clipped trout and two counts of failure to follow inspection of angling gear. A female was cited for two counts of aiding in a wildlife offense. Both subjects were released.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on West 6th and Webber streets.

A male passenger was cited and released for throwing burning material during a traffic stop Saturday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 90.

Christina Ann Marquez, 45, Tygh Valley, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants. A male passenger was cited and released for open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Santos Librado Salinas, 62, Boise, Idaho, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 95 on an out of state warrant.

Chris Allen Ralston, 58, Hermiston, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, exit 76 and is accused of probation violation and providing false information to a police officer.

Trooper responded to Intestate 84 westbound, milepost 87 after a caller reported a semi took out an exit sign and several delineators after attempting to go the wrong way on the freeway. Trooper searched the freeway for the suspect vehicle, but it was not located. A hit and run report was taken.

Gilliam County

Antonio Christopher Delgado, 41, Ogden, was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Intestate 84, milepost 136 and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin, providing false information to a police officer and providing false information to a police officer regarding a vehicle. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Regional Jail

James Robert Tash, 56, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Geremy Everett Shull, 41, Wasco, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for reckless driving and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Kyle Lane Shackman, 44, Maupin, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Rance Eugene Lee, 37, Princeston, Calif., was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & probation

Wendy Lee Holzboog, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Kevin Ray Flowers, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.