Riverhawks can’t crawl out of early hole

With the help of six errors by The Dalles defense, 6A Gresham held leads of 4-1 and 6-1 in the first two innings and jumped ahead by as much as 9-1 through three and a half frames in their 11-3 varsity baseball victory Wednesday at Bob Williams Field.

“We did not come ready to play in the first couple of innings,” TD head coach Steve Sugg said. “We had so many errors that led to extra at-bats. Against a good club like Gresham, you just can’t do that.”

The Riverhawks (1-1 overall) totaled eight hits and received three walks, but stranded nine runners on base, including the bases loaded in their two-run fourth inning.

Dominic Smith finished 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, Spencer Honald had two hits and a run scored, and Jose Gonzalez went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Jacob Wetmore and Zach Anderson posted a hit apiece, and Kristos Kiser tallied a hit and a walk.

Anderson, a sophomore, allowed eight runs, one earned, over three innings in his varsity start.

The right-hander allowed two hits, walked three, hit a batter and struck out five in his 79-pitch performance.

After an impressive 5-0 shutout win on Monday at Reynolds, Sugg wants that team to come back refocused when they head to Bend for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

“The difference between the first game and today was that we didn’t make any errors and we made the plays,” Sugg said. “We got on them and we made the plays defensively, scored a couple of runs early and played with a lead. Today, the kids came out and booted the ball around a little bit, we got behind the eight-ball and they didn’t fight back like they could have.”

Through 14 regular-season innings played thus far, The Dalles has 12 hits and 10 walks but have averaged four runs.

With that, Sugg is looking forward to some extra time in live batting practice in the coming days.

“Usually offense is the last thing that comes, so we will get our rhythm and timing down with some more field time and get some work in,” Sugg said. “Our bats are lagging, they are a little slow through the zone, but it is just a rhythm and timing thing. We will get there.”

Following Friday’s road twinbill in Bend, The Dalles travels to Ridgeview for a single game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.