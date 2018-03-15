Student walkout tribute to victims

Students at The Dalles High School participated in a 17-minute national walkout March 14 at 10 a.m. The date and length of the walkout were a tribute to the 17 victims who were fatally shot on Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Fla.

Columbia Gorge Community College also had students and staff participate. Students at Wahtonka Community School supported those who did walk out, principal Brian Goodwin said, but they were engaged with a project and did not walk out themselves.

That shooting is now ranked among the top-10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history, Fox News reported. It is the third to have taken place within the last five months.

At 10 a.m., TD High School students began filing out of the school through all doors. They congregated near the entrances and then walked as large groups to the main entrance, then crossed the street to stand on the opposing sidewalk (shifting only once, to let a car enter a residential driveway.)

Some adult community members joined in, carrying signs that read “We are listening” and “I care about your safety and will resist the NRA.” A few cars honked and waved as they passed by. Mostly, protesters stood in silence facing the school.

At 10:17 a.m., the students all reentered the school and the participating community members went on their way.

The official reason for the walkout, as stated by its organizers, was to protest gun violence and to demand legislative action on gun control.

The walkout received mixed reviews on the Chronicle facebook page after a video was posted. Some posted in support of the students who participated, while others were in strong opposition to the walkout, pointing to bullying and mental illness as root causes of school shootings rather than guns.

Opponents expressed disappointment in students and the district. Multiple people pointed out that texting and driving causes more annual deaths than school shootings. Comments included “It’s too bad they are focused on the guns and not the root problems of tragedies such as this,” “If you take guns away another weapon will be used as a replacement,” and “Walking out of class accomplishes nothing.”

Supportive comments included: “I think students participating in a message they believe in in a peaceful manner shows they are paying attention and want change,” “As a graduate of this HS, I am proud to support these students in their protest!” “Wonderful to see this in rural schools.” Some parents expressed concerns that their students participated under false pretenses, thinking they were just honoring the victims of last month’s shooting and not knowing they were walking out in support of gun control.

The day before the walkout, The Dalles High School sent out a notice to parents stating, “this event is not a sanctioned activity by our high school.”

The notice went on to say that participating students would receive an unexcused absence in accordance with school rules, which dictate that attendance is to be taken at the beginning and end of each period. Should they leave campus, the notice continued, the school would consider it an unsupervised and unexcused absence.

When contacted by a Chronicle reporter, the school stated that participating students were allowed to walk out and did not receive repercussions other than the unexcused absence. Some parents chose to call and have their student excused.

“There were no incidents with today’s student walkout,” the school stated in a follow-up notice.

No students were suspended or received detention for participating, as was erroneously stated on several popular social media posts.

The national event, called #ENOUGH National School Walkout, was planned by organizers of the Women’s March, called Women’s March Youth: EMPOWER.

The official reason was to protest gun violence and to demand legislative action on gun control. Over 3,000 walkout events were registered to take part nationwide, the event’s organizers told ABC News.

The group encouraged students, teachers, school administrators and parents to take part in the protest; and is currently organizing another walkout event for April 20, organizers wrote on twitter.

The date is the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine, Colo., massacre where 12 high school students and a teacher were killed.