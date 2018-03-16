Dufur pulls off comeback win Eiesland gets walk-off hit to lead the No. 3 Rangers

The Dufur Rangers trailed all game long, but had a golden opportunity to pull off a thrilling late comeback.

Justin Eiesland was the right man to lean on.

With Curtis Crawford and Hagen Pence on the bases, Eiesland drove in both runners with a walk-off hit to give the No. 3-ranked Rangers a 7-6 victory over the co-op team from North Clackamas Christian and Country Christian Thursday in a non-league 2A baseball matchup played at Dufur City Park.

Russell Peters came on in relief and held the opposition at bay, which opened the door for any comeback plans.

In two games, the Rangers (2-0 overall) have engaged in a pair of slugfests, with a total of 37 runs put on the board.

With the loss of Kolbe Bales, Bailey Keever and Connor Uhalde, the pitching staff is still a work in progress, but the offensive efficiency is still on par with last year’s group.

In 2017, where the Rangers went 24-2, the group totaled the 2A classification’s fifth-most runs at 257 (9.1 runs a game).

Through two baseball contests so far, this new-look group is on pace for 273 total runs scored with 21 runs racked up in two contests (10.5 runs).

After Saturday’s doubleheader versus Elgin (0-1) and Kennedy (1-0), Dufur is slated to host Weston-McEwen (0-2) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Rangers will take a road trip to play against Pilot Rock (1-0) for a single game.