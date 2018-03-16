First responders recognized for service

The VFW Post 2471 Auxiliary hosted its 29th annual Emergency Responder Appreciation Dinner Wednesday where top firefighters and law enforcement officers received certificates of commendation.



“It is our honor to be honoring our emergency responders,” said Vandee Mauser, president of the Auxiliary, at the start of the program.

Prior to the awards presentation, which was held in the apparatus bay of Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue’s Station One, emergency responders enjoyed a dinner cooked by the Auxiliary that included stew and a variety of salads and desserts.

“Thank you so much for organizing this every year; we have so much fun and the food is really great — we appreciate it,” said Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill.

Dispatch dialogue about activity on the streets and calls for assistance provided background “music” for the event. All ears were tuned to speakers whenever an alert was issued.

“We’re pleased everyone was able to make it, we’re always happy to host this for our emergency responders,” said Fire Chief Bob Palmer.

He had to pause before presenting three awards after dispatch relayed an emergency medical call and the ambulance crew sprang into action.

Then the presentations began, although some of the recipients were working and could not be present.

Palmer gave certificates to three firefighter/medics:

• Brian Sanchez started as a cadet firefighter in 2013 and became a regular volunteer in 2015 after he turned 18 and graduated from high school. He then obtained his degree in paramedicine in 2017 and became an MCF&R employee in early 2018.

“His dream job was to become an EMT/firefighter, and he did just that,” said Palmer. “He is of excellent character, goal oriented and driven. We are extremely proud to have him as part of our fire service team.”

• Lt. Eric Pyles organized the 2017 canned food driver known as Project ELFF (Everybody Loves a Firefighter). Pyles was responsible to coordinate collection efforts with the Salvation Army, St. Vinnie’s, the Lions Club and community members.

“It takes a special person, appropriately titled ‘ELFF Commander,’ to step up and organize this event to make it successful,” said Palmer. “Lt. Pyles stepped up to accept the challenge and did an awesome job.”

• Recruit Travis Fritz was praised by Palmer for quick action in December that saved the life of an elderly female in the Fred Meyer parking lot. He was off duty and at the store when the tone-out came for emergency assistance. He and a retired nurse found the woman unresponsive and initiated CPR while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

“Without their early intervention, the outcome may well have been very different,” said Palmer. “In short, each played a large part in saving this individual’s life.”

The Dalles Police Chief Pat Ashmore named Tyler Caldwell as Officer of the Year.

“The measurable I look for is that officers go out and treat people well, that they are considerate and respectful,” he said.

Caldwell, who has been on the force for 3 and one-half years, was credited for increasing his DUII arrests by 120 percent.

“He’s gone way up and over the top,” said Ashmore. “That is important because we need to take these folks off the road.”

Ironically, Caldwell was unable to be present because he was at a DUII training conference.

Lt. Les Kipper, head of The Dalles Area Command of the Oregon State Police, gave special recognition to two troopers:

• Jake Ferrer is a member of the OSP Special Weapons and Tactics Team. He is also a certified Drug Recognition Expert and leads The Dalles Command in criminal investigations and arrests.

“He is a leader amongst his peers,” said Kipper.

• Zach Yoder is a certified Drug Recognition Expert and an active member of the OSP Honor Guard. In 2017, he led The Dalles Command with 25 DUII arrests.

“Even though Trooper Yoder’s special assignments take him away from his patrol duties, he, too, consistently leads,” said Kipper.

Magill said his deputies had many functions to fulfill, and then he turned the mic over to department heads to recognize their employees.

Fritz Bachman, director of Community Corrections, said his workers had a difficult job as they worked to help people with a criminal conviction meet court obligations and build new lives.

He awarded Jessica Jauken, clerk and case specialist, for her high energy level and productivity, and for setting the tone in the office as the first person to greet people walking in the lobby.

“She may be the most mature person in my office,” he joked.

Joe Davitt, 911 operations manager for Wasco County, named Amy Webber as Dispatcher of the Year.

He said she provided peer support and had developed new training programs. She was a ready source of information for people who needed to get questions answered and issues addressed.



“She’s helped a lot of people who needed assistance,” he said.

Sgt. Jeff Hall, coordinator for Search and Rescue, said Paul Ufford deserved recognition as the most dependable volunteer on the team. He was credited with recruiting 20 new members.

“He’s dedicated a ton of time,” said Hall.

Juston Huffman, head of emergency management, praised the work of WARS (Wasco Amateur Radio Service) for putting in hundreds of hours to help manage traffic during last August’s solar eclipse that drew crowds to Central Oregon.

He then awarded Michael Davidson of WARS for his volunteer work. Davidson is the former emergency manager and OSP commander.

Sgt. Seth Routson was praised for coordinating the firearms program and for strong leadership.

Magill named Leroy Booth as Reserve Deputy of the Year and awarded Damon Hulit of the sheriff’s posse for outstanding service as an ambassador for the agency.

Brenda Borders, office manager, was chosen by her peers as Employee of the Year because she keeps everyone on task and organized, said Magill.

He concluded the program by praising deputies involved in two life-saving incidents.

He said Sgt. Alan Birchfield and Sgt. Clint Steenhad saved the life of a veteran at The Dalles Fort Readiness Center who had attempted suicide by slitting his wrists.

They applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until medics arrived.

Deputy Ray Thomas was also commended forsaving the life of a 14-year-old boy who had accidentally shot himself in the neck with an AR-15.

Thomas applied pressure on the wound until medics arrived and arrangeed for a LifeFlight that transported the teen to Portland for treatment.