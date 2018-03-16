Letter to the Editor: Proud of Walden

To the editor:

I’m proud of Rep. Greg Walden for steering the longest and most generous funding extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program signed into law by President Trump.

With nine million children and pregnant women relying on this vital program, this historic extension was a huge win for low-income families across the country, despite some pushback from Democrat leadership saying that Republicans cruelly cut funding for community health centers.

Greg and his colleagues went to work and at the first hearing their remarks were unambiguous in support of CHIP and community health centers, saying that these programs “play a significant role in the nation’s safety net for millions of Americans who are our neighbors, and friends.”

The National Association of Community Health Centers later went on to praise Energy and Commerce Committee leadership for their“unwavering” support for community health centers.

Greg and other Republicans support community health centers and are continuing to work to fund the program for the long term. It is Greg’s goal to provide certainty to the millions of people who rely on community health centers.

Tom Yates

Hood River