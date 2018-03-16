Letter to the Editor: Student respect

To the editor:

Seeing the negative and judgemental comments on social media regarding the 17-minute school walkout were disheartening.

The 17 minute event was an anti-violence event, honoring the 17 lives lost in the recent Florida shootings and to raise awareness regarding school safety. I respect that students are fearful of violence in schools and are tired of the inaction of adults and our government to try and address the issues. Whether it is the worry over school safety, gun violence, bullying or a number of other things, our youth are under a huge amount of stress.



It saddens me that some feel unsafe, even at school. So, if spending 17 minutes outside of a classroom can empower just one student to show confidence, raise their voice or support some cause important to them, I say, bravo! We all wanted to be supported when we were kids, regardless of our differences of opinion with adults.



These kids are our country's future and will soon be voters. They are smart and, based on the comments I have read, some adults are not giving them near enough credit for being educated, caring and involved in current events.



The 17 minutes those brave students spent was the best use of school time on Wednesday. They got a life lesson on the right of freedom of speech, the importance of compassion for others and the process of civic engagement......isn't that what we all want for our future leaders?

Carri Ramsey Smith

The Dalles