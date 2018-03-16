Looking Back on March 18, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

In fits and jumps, that’s how water and sewer rate increases for The Dalles have occurred in the past. A new proposal is for smaller, regular increases on a yearly basis.

“The gasoline dealer seems to be the one who gets to explain to the public why prices are high,” observes the executive director of the Oregon Gasoline Dealers Association. “In real life, they’re probably determined by pricing from the supplier,” Michael Sherlock adds. “It’s not a matter of The Dalles dealers getting rich ripping off the consumers,” Sherlock said. “It’s probably their suppliers are able to charge a higher price.”

As perhaps expected, the idea of water and sewer rate increases drew little support at a town hall meeting Monday. Brue Harris said, “If you’re going to nail people for the next five years and then come to them for a bond (to replace the sewer plant) do you think they’re going to pass it?”

POLICE REPORTS — City police received a report on Tuesday afternoon that two juvenile girls were painting graffiti on the back wall of a building in the 200 block of East Second Street. The girls were found still in the area and it was determined they were using chalk and there was no damage.

40 years ago – 1978

The Celilo Wyam Salmon Feast is scheduled for April 9. The feast itself, open to the public, will begin about noon, at the longhouse in Celilo.

Work proceeds on plans to renovate The Dalles Civic Auditorium. The construction of a model of the proposed renovations was begun this week. Requests are being made for funds for the work. Interested persons are also trying to gain landmark status for the building to facilitate funding.

WASHINGTON — “We would be living in a fool’s paradise to assume that these contradictory interpretations (of the Panama Canal treaties) will simply go away if the treaties are ratified. Indeed, we would be most fortunate if they do not come back to haunt us in a most agonizing way in years to come.” Sen. Robert P. Griffin (R-Mich.), the only member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to oppose the two Panama Canal treaties offered that warning on the eve of the Senate vote on the first one.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (UPI) – Bolivia broke diplomatic relations with Chile Friday, citing that country’s refusal to give back a corridor to the Pacific lost to the Bolivians in a war 99 years ago.

60 years ago – 1958

A 10-lane bowling alley is planned for the former Pastime and Columbia Theater buildings on E. Second street, in a project involving renovation and extensive remodeling.

Two additional street improvement programs were approved at the city council meeting last night and five proposed projects were eliminated by property owners’ remonstrances.

The Goodwill Industries truck will be in The Dalles Thursday on its regularly scheduled pick-up trip.

The body of Robert Vogel, 58, a former businessman here, was found in the South Umpqua river at Roseburg Monday near the Veterans hospital where he had been a patient the past six months. Mr. Vogel was reported missing from the hospital March 2 and Douglas county coroner L. L. Powers yesterday reported that death was due to drowning.

MADRAS, Ore. (UP) — An automobile plunged to the bottom of a 300-foot gorge about 20 miles northwest of here into Mill creek late Monday, carrying at least one person to his death. State Police were working today to retrieve the smashed vehicle from the gorge which is only about 35 feet wide at the bottom. They said a pair of hands could be seen in the upside-down wreckage late Monday afternoon.

80 years ago – 1938

Austria has about 50,000 regular army troops and 150,000 reserves, all of which were merged with the German army after Hitler annexed Austria.

David Rutz, eastern Oregon teamsters’ chief who was released from Wasco county jail under $15,000 bail several days ago, has been arrested by state police in Portland on a warrant issued by Hood River county officials, it was learned here today. Rutz was brought to Hood River yesterday. Rutz is charged there with violation of a statute that makes it unlawful to prevent or compel a person from joining a labor or other type of organization by “threats, intimidation or coercion.”

Lawrence E. Simmons, democrat, yesterday afternoon filed his intention to run in the primary for county treasurer. Simmons, who lives at 513 Calhoun street, said he had not held any public office before. He said he was not ready to make a statement at this time. J. Richard Johnson, republican incumbent, filed for reelection more than a week ago.

WARSAW, Poland, March 18. (UP) — The war fever in Poland reached its peak today at a huge mass meeting in the main square of Vilna, where the crowds shouted for invasion of Lithuania. Despite credible reports that Lithuania would accede to the Polish ultimatum and seek negotiations, the mass meeting passed a resolution demanding “elimination of Lithuania.”

100 years ago – 1918

The real Thrift stamp campaign will start tomorrow when a large number of committees and teams will canvass the entire city for the sale of War Savings stamps. The campaign will last the entire week, closing Saturday night. Teams for the residential part of the city, business section and factory districts have been appointed. Everyone will be expected to buy saving stamps when called upon.

The school board, at its meeting Saturday night, granted Company A, Home Guards, the privilege of erecting light poles on the athletic field back of the high school, where the company will drill.

WITH SECRETARY OF WAR BAKER IN FRANCE, March 15. — Secretary Baker’s visit to France is a personal inspiration to every officer and man in the American forces, General Pershing declared tonight. “I have long urged Secretary Baker to come to France,” said Pershing. “Now that he’s here, we are delighted. He means to take time to master all details of our situation.”

MOSCOW, March 17. — Austro-German forces are moving upon Woroshba, aiming to occupy Karhoff (420 miles southeast of Moscow), it was reported here today. The Russians have evacuated both places.

WASHINGTON, March 18. — Veering from its constantly expressed view, the war department, for the first time today, indicated its belief officially that the Germans do not intend a major offensive this spring. “While hostile preparations for an offensive in the west are not lacking,” says today’s weekly war summary, “it is becoming more evident that the enemy will launch this offensive only if compelled to do so by the exigencies of the general strategic situation.”