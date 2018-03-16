For the Record for March 18, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday March 18, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 14, 3:26 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 600 block of Wasco Drive. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

March 14, 11:32 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a possible gas leak. No smoke or fire were visible upon arrival. The business was evacuated to check gas readings inside. No gas was detected inside the store. All surrounding businesses were checked, and no sign of gas was detected. Gas company took over the investigation and the crew cleared.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 600 block of West 2nd Street Wednesday afternoon on a report of two subjects drinking alcohol in public. The area was checked, but no subjects were found.

Police responded to East 2nd and Court streets Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported a business owner was parking his vehicle in an area reserved for the general public, violating the downtown parking ordinance. The vehicle was cited.

Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Wednesday afternoon after school staff reported a juvenile subject who had been previously trespassed from the property was back on school grounds. The juvenile was located and cited for second-degree criminal trespass. Another juvenile was also cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a witness called to report a vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the area. The incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

JD Ewing, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Tygh Valley and is accused of four counts of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Ali Martin Hayes, 43, Portland, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 13, and is accused of first-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Hezekiah Ibn El, 35, Oakland, Calif., was also arrested and is accused of identity theft, criminal possession of a forgery device, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and first-degree forgery.

Regional Jail

Cassie Marie Crabtree, 33, Yahats, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for parole violation.

Robert Oliver Brooks, 39, Portland, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation and failure to appear.