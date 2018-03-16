Wilson building confidence in her golf team

Toward the end of the 2017 season, Eliana Ortega found her stride on the gold course and repeatedly set new career marks.

During Special District 2 Regional action last season at Eagle Crest Golf Course in Redmond, Ortega carded a personal-record of 115 on the first day and then followed that up with a 127 for a two-day total of 242 to lead the Riverhawks.

With one year under her belt, the junior is hoping to improve her driving and short game as just a few goals she has set for herself.

“This year, I am coming in with much more confidence,” Ortega said. “I regret not coming out as a freshman, because I feel I could be much further along in my game. As a sophomore last year, it was a really good learning experience and I grew a lot. I am really excited for the rest of high school and how much better I will progress.”

Joining Ortega on the links are returners Jaeden Biehn (junior) and Lydia Evans (sophomore). The freshman duo of Bella Evans and Samantha Stansbury make up the rest of the roster under first-year head coach Amy Wilson.

Added to Ortega’s regional breakthrough, Lydia Evans matched her personal records on consecutive districts days, posting 135 on the scorecards to finish with a 270, while Biehn shot a 153 in her first-career district tournament event and followed up that effort by shaving down seven strokes from her totals on the second day with a 146 for her 299.

So far, Biehn said that she has already improved on her putting and chipping and is establishing more consistency with driving. The hope is to put all the drills and the skills that she has been working on to use.

She is one of the veteran voices on the team and her vision is to help guide the underclassmen through the usual ups and downs of the season.

“This group of girls are extremely good golfers and they have a positive attitude toward the sport,” Biehn said. “I am excited to start the season with them and show off our skills and show that we can live up to our potential. I think we have a chance to do some good things. I think we have a chance to make podium a couple of times this season, as long as we all have our heads in the game and we remain focused throughout our tournaments.”

Wilson’s approach to golfing revolves around positivity, fundamentals, and getting her players to use the correct motions and find a rhythm to keep the scores down.

Since they are not year-round golfers, the emphasis on muscle memory is at the forefront.

“They have shown a tremendous amount of dedication and focus on improving all aspects of their game,” Wilson said. “It is fun to see their confidence built through this process. When you see them wanting more out of themselves and putting in the time to get more out of the sport, it is a cool thing to see as a coach.”

The Dalles is scheduled to participate in seven regular season tournaments, before 5A regional action on May 7-8.

If they can sneak into contention with the rest of the 5A schools, it will come down to staying with the plan of steadily improving from tournament-to-tournament.

With two first-year golfers and three others in their second full season on the varsity club, an even-keel philosophy will be helpful, because golf is much more than just swings, it is a mental challenge.

“Since golf is kind of slow, it takes a really strong person to keep a good attitude and strong mentality,” Ortega said. “I feel like we have that with this group of girls. They have all have come in with great attitudes. We all have our off days, but it is important to realize that sometimes your game isn’t there and sometimes it is, so it is ok to have a bad day. It is going to happen. It’s inevitable. But, you just have to keep your head held high and keep pushing forward.”

The great unknown when it comes to some of the top schools in their district is what players are returning and what to expect out of them.

As the tournaments come and go, Wilson and her team will have a better gauge on what scores it will take to compete.

“As far as this season, I have no idea what these other teams have coming back or what they look like, but I am fixated on my team,” Wilson said. “In the last few weeks, these girls have absolutely blown me away with their hard work, so it is a fun thing to see them take the steps necessary to show what they are capable of. If they keep doing what they are doing, it is going to be a great year. I see a lot of personal bests from these girls this season.”

TD’s first event is the Riverhawk Invitational at The Dalles Country Club at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.