Crosstalk: What message did walkout send?

I wonder how many of the local students who participated in last week’s walkout realized they were part of a national movement sponsored by a group that is already in trouble for its leader’s affinity for anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan and celebrating Assata Shakur, a member of the Black Liberatian Army and a cop killer on the FBI’s most wanted list?

Women’s March Youth Empower cleverly disguised the gun-control protest as a “tribute for the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla, shooting.” But the staged events were clearly intended to put pressure on Congress and state legislators to further the agenda to ban firearms.

We were all told the walkouts were not political but organizers then said they were intended to show how “the United States has exported gun violence through imperialist foreign policy to destabilize other nations.” Racism and police brutality were also thrown in. Super political.

I’m sure students gathered outside The Dalles High School on March 14 were pure of spirit and heart in their quest to feel safe and secure in classes. Unfortunately, their walk-out on the same day as the national gun control protest divided this community as it did the rest of the U.S.

Facebook postings on the Chronicle page generated the same divisive rhetoric heard on the national stage.

In Washington, D.C., Leftist politicians Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders joined one of the youth demonstrations against the Second Amendment. Of course, the politicians were protected by heavily armed guards because the elite don’t intend to live by the same rules they seek to impose upon us, which is exactly the problem.

The walkouts were strongly supported by MoveOn.org (George Soros), Michael Bloomberg’s gun control organizations.

At least the Women’s March didn’t ask kids to wear the obscene hats of the anti-Trump protests they organized last year.

Did our students realize the irony of exercising their First Amendment right to demand that the rest of us give up our constitutional right to own firearms to defend ourselves and our families?

Did they contemplate the chaos that would befall this nation if everyone began cherry-picking the U.S. Constitution and trashing the parts they didn’t like?

I wonder if the school would have supported the walkout if a group of students wanted to gather outside to pray for the Parkland victims? How about if students wanted to leave campus and gather on the sidewalk to show support for their Second Amendment rights?

Here are some facts about why demands for a ban on “assault weapons” will not work:

• Over 90 percent of public mass shootings take place in “gun-free zones” where civilians are not permitted to carry firearms.

• Six out of every 10 mass public shootings are carried out by handguns alone, while only one in 10 is committed with a rifle alone.

• The average age of mass public shooters is 34, which means that increasing the minimum age for purchasing firearms would not target the main perpetrators.

Instead of furthering the agenda of statists to gut the constitution, students and authorities should be concerned about the one thing that every school shooter in recent history had in common: mental illness. Mass shootings are being carried out by a predictable pool of people.

The Parkland deaths can be directly tied to the malfeasance of adults in local law enforcement in Florida and the FBI for ignoring numerous warnings about the killer’s intentions.

All students and their parents have a right to demand that authorities act when anyone begins making bizarre and threatening statements that allude to some type of violence.

On an ironic note, the walk-outs are having the same effort as other anti-gun protests: Membership in the NRA and other gun groups is surging. Millions take their Second Amendment rights very seriously.

— RaeLynn Ricarte