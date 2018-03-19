HR County may ditch juvenile jail

Facing a potential $2 million budget shortfall, Hood River County has informally asked the regional jail what the fiscal impact would be if the juvenile detention facility was closed.

The possibility was discussed at a budget hearing of the four-county Northern Oregon Regional Correctional facility last Wednesday.

Hood River County Commissioner Bob Benton, the county’s representative to the jail board, asked for the no-juvenile analysis. He agreed with Wasco County Commissioner Rod Runyon, who sits on the jail board, that the juvenile facility is a needed resource, but said, “Unfortunately, from our perspective, it may not be a necessity, even though it is extremely valuable.”

Benton said there is not a formal request of the jail for a no-juvenile-detention scenario at this time, but that was just because Hood River County has yet to begin its budget process yet.

He said he would know more after the county commission meets April 5.

Benton said his county may ask for a reduction in the county’s “subsidy” of the regional jail.

The member counties of the regional jail – Wasco, Hood River, Sherman and Gilliam – each pay a subsidy to keep the jail open. It’s $3.8 million this year, and the proposed regional jail budget keeps that same figure for the upcoming fiscal year.

Wasco County contributes 50 percent of the subsidy, Hood River County 40 percent, and Sherman and Gilliam each pay 5 percent.

Benton said there will “almost certainly” be a request from his county for some form of reduction in cost.

Wasco County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone, who was named chair of the budget committee, said Hood River County’s request would have a “huge impact on everyone.”

Proposed is a $7.8 million budget, with $6.2 million for the adult facility and $1.6 million for the juvenile side. That is down about $1 million from the current budget, but is seen as a more realistic budget in line with actual anticipated revenues.

The jail’s contract with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is up in October, and Jail Administrator Bryan Brandenburg said he intends to ask for a 7-10 percent increase. The contract is budgeted at $820,000 now, but does not include the hoped-for increase.

A large contract that began in the current fiscal year is with Benton County. That contract is budgeted at $570,000. Rental of a warehouse to a private entity is budgeted at $530,000.

Brandenburg said the $165 per day contract amount charged for other counties to house their juveniles at NORCOR was well below the budgeted cost of $300 per day housing them.

Juvenile detention is more expensive than adult detention because of requirements such as providing education.

Brandenburg wanted to ask for an increase to the rate to support the cost of care.

But Stone said another way to look at the contracted rate was that, while it was below the actual cost, it was in fact helping to lower the subsidy the four NORCOR counties have to pay to keep the jail running.

Trends show juvenile incarceration is going down, Brandenburg said. He said the facility averaged 19 juveniles in detention per day two years ago, 15 per day last year, and is projected to be 14 per day this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

On the day of the budget meeting, the juvenile facility had nine youth detained. But Benton said it was “pretty hard” to look at just two years of data and call it a trend.

Brandenburg said a recently completed audit of the juvenile facility will likely produce a recommendation that it hire a mental health counselor.

The audit was done after the juvenile detention facility was the subject of a scathing report last December by Disability Rights Oregon, which said the facility was a punitive setting where youth were kept in their cells alone for too long and were subject to arbitrary rules like not asking the time.

The facility has since made numerous changes, but the Oregon Youth Authority said it would not allow youth to return to NORCOR unless an outside auditor confirmed the facility was safe to house juveniles.

The auditors hope to finish the report by April 11, and preliminary indications are it will be a “relatively positive response,” said Juvenile facility manager Jeff Justesen.

He estimated the DRO report caused the facility to lose two to three youth per day.

The Oregon Youth Authority and Crook and Umatilla counties have pulled their youth from the facility following the DRO report. Jefferson County has indicated it may use Deschutes County’s facility because of a lower rate.

Molly Rogers, Wasco County juvenile director and the juvenile representative on the jail board, said that juvenile detention numbers can fluctuate wildly. Just one or two youth with long sentences can cause average daily population numbers to swing.

Justesen said the juvenile facility can house up to 24 youth without having to add staff.

Runyon suggested having a “sale price” on beds in order to fill the facility to that level. It wouldn’t force a staffing increase, but would offset the cost of the staff, he argued.

The budget committee also discussed how cautious to be when formulating the budget.

Stone said he didn’t want to “make up” possible revenue, but if there was a high likelihood of it being realized, he encouraged the upcoming budget to reflect it. Otherwise, it would put more funding pressure on the counties.

Brandenburg said, “Isn’t that like the fairy dust we’ve been using the last couple years? I don’t like fairy dust.”

Rogers volunteered that the jail has been budgeting that way for the last 10 years.

Brandenburg said he didn’t want to include new money unless it was guaranteed.

He said he’s previously budgeted revenue from the ICE contract based on their estimates of sending NORCOR 25-35 detainees per day, only to have just five a day for several months, hurting revenue estimates.

Sherman County Commissioner Tom McCoy, who chairs the jail board, said the jail was running its reserves down because the counties were unwilling to increase their subsidies of the jail.

He said the ICE contract was potentially in serious doubt because of litigation and he’d like to increase the subsidies from the counties to maintain a reserve.

Brandenburg said the proposed budget was the first time in three years there was real money in contingency and reserves for the jail.

Stone said proposed reserves in the upcoming budget were down $700,000 from the current $1 million budget.

Brandenburg replied, “We spent pretend money, I guess.”

Stone then said, “We shouldn’t have spent it if we didn’t have it.”

Brandenburg said, “Last year’s reserve and contingency, you act like there was real money there and there wasn’t.”

He then said, “You can twist it around any way you want, you [the board] approved this budget.”