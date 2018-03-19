The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Motorhome Burns

Firefighters prepare to extinguish a motorhome buring on Sixth Street in the area of Bi-Mart Sunday, March 18, at 11:20 a.m. Smoke and fire were visable and the vehicle unoccupied when crews was dispatched. According to witnesses on scene, the fire began in the engine compartment. Sixth Street was closed to all traffic until the fire was out.

Photo by Mark Gibson
As of Monday, March 19, 2018

