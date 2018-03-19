Quartet takes top prize

Local golfers from the Auction Sales Co., from left to right, Shawn Wilkinson, Bill Timinsky, Ryan Vassar and Mike Jesch combined for a 19-under-par to take first place at the inaugural Columbia Gorge Hustler Golf Tournament played at The Dalles Country Club. Not pictured is Bob Perkins, of Mid-Columbia Vision.

In all, the fundraiser tournament attracted 17 teams for gross and net divisions, with gift certificates offered for top prizes. Later that night, there was a prime rib dinner, George Fox University football coach Chris Casey gave a motivational speech and attendees participated in an auction, where more than $11,000 was raised to help offset costs during the summer baseball season.

The Dalles High School baseball coach Steve Sugg credited Dena Honald and his wife Amy, and many others for volunteering and organizing this event, which is said to be an ongoing thing from year-to-year.

To donate to the baseball program, call Sugg at 541-980-4594. Sugg announced that the varsity baseball team is still selling oranges and grapefruit, and there will be other fundraisers through the spring and summer.