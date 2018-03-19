For the Record for March 20, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday March 20, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Personnel responded to eight calls for emergency medical services and one assist invalid on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller reported a possible prowler Thursday morning at Jordan and West 23rd. It turned out to be a person loading his vehicle and scraping his car windows.

A car was parked on a sidewalk Thursday morning in the 2300 block of East 10th and was given a warning citation.

A caller reported Thursday morning a group of boys were blocking her daughter’s car in at the high school. Police checked, and the vehicle in front of her daughter’s vehicle was very close, but was not touching her daughter’s car, so there was no parking violation. The principal talked to the owner of the car and was told that he and his friends needed to stop their behavior or they could face enforcement action.

A report for a weapons denial was taken from the 3300 block of West Sixth Street Thursday morning. The would-be buyer was denied for a felony conviction.

A caller reported Thursday morning his stepdaughter brought his car home damaged and she said someone else hit her vehicle and drove off. She tried to take it to a repair shop rather than report it to her stepdad or police.

A caller in the 800 block of Floral Court reported Thursday morning a man is stealing her stuff and trying to sell it back to her. An officer said he would try to contact the man.

A runaway was sighted at West Sixth and Cherry Heights Thursday afternoon, but the mother said she didn’t want the teen returned so the teen was removed from the system as a runaway.

Halee Elizabeth Deer, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 2600 block of West Sixth Street and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

A caller in the 2800 block of West Seventh Street reported Thursday evening hearing a fight in another apartment. The woman at the apartment said it was a fight over car keys. The man agreed to leave for awhile and the woman was given a pamphlet on domestic violence.

A weapons denial was reported Thursday evening in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street. The suspect had a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Eighth Street reported early Friday he was being threatened via video. The officer will attempt to contact the suspect via social media and tell him not to contact the victim anymore.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to a report of someone repeatedly placing things on the caller’s woodpile for target practice. Caller advised to call if he hears shots fired or sees someone shooting.

A theft report was taken Thursday when guns and chain saws were reportedly stolen from a barn in the 81200 block of Burtner Road while the owner was out of town, theft occurred sometime between late Nov. and March 12.

Deputy responded to reports of a suspected intoxicated driver Thursday on Sevenmile Road, subject crossing the center line all over the roadway, reportedly the same subject in a shooting on Sevenmile Road. Deputy unable to locate subject.

Joella Dawn Ruiz, 59, Goldendale, Wash., was booked and released Thursday on charges of second degree theft.

Deputy performed a welfare check on a woman in the 300 block of Staats Avenue when her sister called to report that she hadn’t heard from the woman in two days, which was unusual. Upon arriving at the residence, a neighbor said the woman was in Portland.

Marcus Steven Hale, 47, The Dalles, was arrested on a court commitment Friday evening on accusations of a misdemeanor wildlife offense.

An extra patrol was requested in the 1000 block of Sevenmile Road early Friday after deputy was advised of a trespass situation. Caller reported a suspicious vehicle and suspected someone might try to break into his trailer. Unable to locate suspicious activity.