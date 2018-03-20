Bonham: The good, bad of 2018

It was a month-long legislative session that Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, gave a mixed review.

On a positive note, one of his two proposed bills received enough bipartisan support to get through the House and Senate. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign into law the “Good Neighbor Authority” policy that will restore managed harvests of federal lands.

Not only will rural communities be provided with much needed jobs, said Bonham, the new policy will reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires by cleaning up diseased and overstocked stands of trees that provide fuels.

Bonham said other states are already using the authority given under the 2014 Federal Farm bill as a tool to work proactively with the federal government on forest management. He wants to see Oregon catch up on its management practices.

“This will give rural economies a boost and help prevent another Eagle Creek fire that devastates communities and destroys resources,” he said.

The Legislature authorized $500,000 as seed money to get the first “Good Neighbor” projects off the ground. Bonham said that fund can be replenished by timber receipts once harvests are taking place.

His second bill, which sought to correct a deficiency in the reporting of problems with school personnel seeking new jobs, did not move forward in 2017, but is still alive. It has been assigned to a workgroup within the Early Childhood Development Committee, of which Bonham is vice-chair, and he is optimistic that it will move forward next year.

That proposal seeks to lift gag orders that prevent school districts from divulging information to an employer about troubling behavior by a prospective new teacher.

“We really need to get this done to protect our most vulnerable citizens, our kids,” said Bonham.

He and other legislators serving citizens in Wasco County were able to get $500,000 to bring the last mile of fiber optic lines to Maupin, which will provide the community with broadband internet capability.

Updating the internet system is key to expanding economic development in the town, said Bonham.

He successfully advocated for $549,000 to site a Department of Revenue call center in Fossil, which will create 10 new jobs.

That town also lies within his District 59, which is home to about 63,000 residents and encompasses western Wasco, Wheeler, Jefferson and northern Deschutes counties.

Bonham was appointed by GOP leaders last fall to represent District 59 after the resignation of John Huffman.

Another win for landowners in central and eastern Oregon during the Feb. 1 to March 3 session, said Bonham, was the establishment of a $500,000 fund to help them cover fire suppression costs.



He was also pleased to get $7 million for improvements at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles.

Looking ahead, he said more job creation in struggling communities can be expected through establishment of Opportunity Zones created under tax law changes at the federal level. Businesses located in low-income urban and rural areas will be able to re-invest their unrealized capital gains into new projects within identified zones.

Gov. Kate Brown can nominate up to 86 qualifying communities for the U.S. Treasury Department to establish as zones. Oregon has been designated for a total of 366 zones, although that would change as the program develops, say federal officials.

Bonham and other state representatives from the eastern side of the state have been working to figure out which of their communities would qualify for a zone.



Even though he was a novice legislator this year, Bonham felt that his past work with state and federal officials paid off by making him somewhat familiar with protocols.

He once advocated on behalf of Evergreen International Aviation in McMinnville (where he worked) and participated in government affairs training program as regional director of the Oregon Hearth Patio and BBQ Association board.

Nevertheless, Bonham said he faced a steep learning curve to get up to speed on all the issues coming his way during the short session.

Being in the minority party in the House — only 25 of 60 members are Republicans, who hold 13 seats in the 30-member Senate — was tough, said Bonham.



Despite the imbalance, he said Republicans managed to hold back some fee increases and tax proposals that would have been detrimental to small businesses.

“It felt like all we could do was get in the way of bad legislation that hurt businesses as opposed to doing positive things for the state,” said Bonham.



He and wife, Lorilyn, own Maupin’s Stoves & Spa in The Dalles. Bonham said they have grappled with increased costs tied to regulation that make it difficult for many enterprises to succeed, so he has a real-life understanding of how policies play out on the ground.

“Oregon has the third highest personal income marginal rate in the nation,” he said. “We have a $76.3 billion biennium budget — we don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem. I voted against every tax measure brought forward.”

For example, he opposed the Oregon Department of Transportation’s bid to hike fees because a $5.3 billion funding package for infrastructure improvement had been approved in 2017. The new fee increases were approved by Democrats.

Bonham was a “no” vote on the gun control legislation approved by lawmakers because it was highly unpopular in the district he represents.

Personally, he said that he could have supported legislation that bars convicted domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from buying or owning guns and ammunition.

He did not support the net neutrality law that passed out of the belief that government should refrain from regulating the internet and free market economy.

Bonham was opposed to having cap and trade, which creates a commodity out of the right to emit carbon, decided in a 30-day period.

“It’s a massive program that basically results in a $1.4 billion tax and the public needs to be fully engaged in the decision-making process,” he said.

Cap and trade will be back on the agenda in 2019. Bonham said an analysis needs to be done of the 13 restrictions that have already been placed on emissions in the past 15 years and how these are working.

Although he voted against the bill to provide illegal immigrants with identification so that they can board planes, etc., that also went through.

Bonham said immigration reform really needs to be addressed at the federal level. He said the needs of farmers for a workforce needs to help guide those policies.

“My votes were pretty much in line with what I heard from all over the district,” he summarized of the session.

Earlier this month, Bonham learned he would have a Democratic opponent for the state seat. Darcy Long-Curtiss, who serves on The Dalles City Council, is vying for the elected office, something Bonham sees as a good thing for the process.

“In too many districts throughout our state, members are running without an opponent,” he said. “Elections allow communities to have a serious dialogue on our future and provide time to reflect and listen to the challenges faced by families and small businesses.

“Democracy works best when people have choices. I am glad Darcy Long-Curtiss stepped up to the plate and look forward to a respectful campaign.”