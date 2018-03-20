Cougar found at downtown TD motel, euthanized

A cougar was euthanized Tuesday morning at the Oregon Motor Motel after it was deemed a public safety risk. The cougar was spotted at the same motel early Sunday morning.

A cougar was put down in Silverton last weekend, but that animal was not found so close to the center of the downtown area as this one was, said Jeremy Thompson, district wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The motel is in the 200 block of West Second Street.

Cougar sightings are not uncommon in the outskirts of The Dalles, especially this time of year, when deer are on winter range just outside the city, according to Thompson.

“But a cougar coming this far into downtown, into the business district and deep into a hotel complex, and not showing fear of people or wariness of urban environments? That’s just extremely odd,” he said. “This may have been a cougar that was unable to establish its own home range in its natural habitat.”

The cougar, a male, was an estimated two years old.

He was found in an area of the motel that was under construction, Thompson said. The owner was walking down a small hallway with a flashlight, since power was off during construction, and saw the animal’s eyes shining and a large shape and shut the door and called police.

It was Officer Kris Wood’s first day on duty after graduating from the police academy. He and his training officer, Koji Nagamatsu, responded to the call, and Wood was the first one to enter the under-construction boiler room.

He heard a growling noise, and figured it was a raccoon.

Wood walked a bit further into the room, “and he popped his head out from behind the boiler and hissed at me. Mouth open. That’s when I got out and grabbed the senior officer.”

When he said there was a cougar in there, Nagamatsu didn’t believe him. “I told him he was lying, stop kidding around.”

Nagamatsu said, “How many times do you go to a hotel and there’s a cougar back there? Lo and behold, there’s a cougar.”

Nagamatsu added, “That hiss, lemme tell you, it’s deep. You know how cats go hiss? But it’s a cougar, it’s at another level.”

But the animal never advanced on them and stayed huddled by the boiler. “It was pretty scared,” Nagamatsu said.

They closed the door, confirmed with the owner there was no other way for the cougar to get out of the room – “because we didn’t want it to get out, obviously, in the middle of the day,” Nagamatsu said -- and called ODFW.

Staff with ODFW had to fire two tranquilizer darts through a small vent into the room to finally knock out the animal, which weighed over 100 pounds. They carried it out of the room and put it in a large metal carrier and drove off, Nagamatsu said.

The last time a cougar was euthanized for straying into town was about nine years ago, Thompson said, when one was euthanized after being caught in Columbia View Heights.

This is the sixth cougar this year that has been euthanized in Oregon. ODFW does not relocate animals who demonstrate behaviors like a loss of wariness of humans, since they will likely either return to their original location or repeat the behaviors in a new location. Since cougars are so territorial, relocating one into another cougar’s territory can lead to conflict with established cougars, leading to an animal’s injury or death.