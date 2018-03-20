For the Record for March 21, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday March 21, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 17, 4:40 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 800 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

March 17, 7:25 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 near milepost 53. Driver stated he lost control of the vehicle due to poor road conditions. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a hospital in Madras. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.

March 17, 2:43 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97, unknown milepost. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to the road conditions causing it to roll over.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

March 16, 8:25 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1800 block of East 11th Street on a report of smoke in the area. A cooking fire was located at a residence that was being attended. No problem was found.

March 18, 11:12 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street on a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival a fully involved motor home was found. The fire was extinguished and due to the extensive damage the fire was not investigated for the cause.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, five on Saturday, and eight on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday morning from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 300 block of Court Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from her apartment.

A theft report was taken Friday evening at the police station after a victim reported her cell phone was stolen when she was in the area of the 3600 block of West 6th Street.

Kenneth Juan Zaragoza, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief.

A death investigation report was taken Friday evening from the 1700 block of East 14th Street.

Police responded to the 800 block of Garden Court Friday evening on a report of a disturbance.

Investigation determined that an assault had taken place due to an argument but the suspect fled prior to officer arrival. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Karlyn Suzann Buttelo, 42, Aberdeen, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening in the 100 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin. Kelly Eugene Marks, 51, Aberdeen, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from East 4th and Washington streets after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday evening from the 900 block of West 6th Street after a caller was walking through the area and found some windows were broken at a local business that was closed. The incident is under investigation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday evening from the 200 block of East 2nd Street.

Police responded to the 600 block of East 10th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported her juvenile foster child was physically putting his hands on people and spitting on them. Juvenile male was located and cited. A report was taken.

A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken early Monday morning from the 700 block of Hostetler Street after officers located a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot.

Wasco County

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday afternoon from the 4500 block of Orchard Road.

Deputy responded to the 5500 block of McDonald Way Friday evening after a caller reported a male subject violated a no contact order. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A male driver was cited and released for failure to carry registration, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and carless driving Friday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 30 near the Exit 82 interchange. A report was taken.

Jamie Norval Halliday, 23, Maupin, was arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near milepost 42 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A death report was taken Saturday morning from Tygh Valley. Caller went to check on a friend that recently came home from the hospital and found her deceased.

Chad Eugene Reece, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 2000 block of Ridge Road and is accused of violation of a release agreement, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Javier Mondragon, 31, The Dalles, was arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the 400 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An agency assist report was taken Sunday morning near White River Canyon after assisting state police with a fatal vehicle crash.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road.

Oregon State Police

A female driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 2nd and Washington streets. A report was taken and the vehicle was released to a sober friend of the driver.

Walter Valles Vazquez, 38, Lyle, Wash., was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday morning near the East 2nd Street roundabout and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.