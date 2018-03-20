Robotics bring home championship

Students from The Dalles entered the Oregon State VEX Robotics finals as underdogs but walked out with the championship banner and a ticket to the world championship later this spring.

“This is the first time any robotics team from The Dalles has advanced to the world finals level and displays a tremendous amount of work from the students and a high quality program run at TDHS,” said Wasco County 4-H coach Lu Seapy.

This year the TDHS-Wasco County 4-H robotics program switched to a new VEX robotics system.

“The teams competed extremely well for their first year in VEX. They really stepped up to learn how to use the new equipment to be able to compete at a high level,” said TDHS Robotics Coach Ajay Rundell.

The Dalles teams, Irrelevant and Binary Kaos, qualified for the Platinum (top-tier) level in the state competition held at Chemeketa Community College last weekend. In the qualifying rounds, team Irrelevant placed 7th and Binary Kaos placed 18th.

“Irrelevant had a beautiful robot that scored consistently in both autonomous and driver controlled modes.” said Seapy. Irrelevant entered the tournament with a 2nd place overall standing in Robot Skills, which ranks robots by their point-scoring ability.

Binary Kaos faced tough rounds against the top-ranked teams, including overall champion Flip N’ Awesome, who later became their final alliance partner.

Binary Kaos’ lower placement in the qualifying rounds turned into a blessing as Irrelevant was the first pick of the 5th seated team, who later lost in the quarter finals. Binary was tapped as the second pick of Flip N’ Awesome, the individual tournament champion and captain winning alliance.

In the quarterfinals, Irrelevant was edged out of the competition by the 4th placed alliance in close matches. At one point, 4 points separated the teams.

The alliance with Flip N’ Awesome was critical to the success of Binary Kaos.

“They were very impressed that we had multiple autonomous programs,” said HS senior and Team Manager Caelen Anderson.

With the three team alliance of Binary Kaos, Flip N’ Awesome of Sandy, and Flavor Town of Salem, the trio was able to easily sweep the finals and bring home the champions banner. Now the team faces an added challenge: making it to the World Finals in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Getting our team to Worlds is a huge honor, and it will be expensive,” said Rundell. The team will need to raise approximately $8,000 for plane tickets and travel costs.

A fundraising event is planned for April 7 at The Riv Café (formerly Riverenza) at 7 pm. There will be a live music concert series with all proceeds benefitting the robotic team. Individuals wishing to contribute can contact Ajay Rundell at rundella@nwasco.k12.or.us or call Lu Seapy at 541-296-5494.

The Dalles HS/Wasco 4-H Robotics program was sponsored by Google, Oregon State University Extension Service, Q-Life and Jacobs Engineering.