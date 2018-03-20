Spring Hike

Hikers on a Friends of the Columbia Gorge trail in Mosier pause at a falls on Mosier Creek during a bird watching hike Monday morning. Beyond the falls, the Mosier Plateau Trail, opened in the fall of 2013, continues on land owned by Friends and offers scenic views and opportunity to see native wildflower habitat in the bluffs above the Columbia River.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment