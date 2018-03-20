TD to celebrate Independence Week

The fifth annual Independence Day celebration in The Dalles will extend over a week, from Thursday, June 28, to Wednesday, July 4.

The Fort Dalles Fourth Committee, which organizes the event, said the fireworks display will take place June 30, following a concert in the Lewis & Clark Festival Park.

The Patriot’s Parade is on July 4, one of four events planned for that day.

“Last year’s successful move to a Saturday main event opened the door to some other opportunities to utilize our main event site over the weekend and was also a major factor in drawing the interest of the new carnival, which will further extend the festivities,” stated Nolan Hare, festival director, in a written statement.

The organization will introduce two new events this year: Freedom & Faith Community Day, an all-day event on Sunday, July 1, and a weekend carnival in downtown The Dalles that’s scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

The celebration kicks off 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, with a downtown carnival.

The Rocket Run, a 1 to 10k walk/run on Riverfront Trail, will start 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m.

On July 4, there will be a pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m., community yoga before the 10 a.m. parade and an afternoon of Family Funzone activities.

The logistics of the fireworks show will be the same as they were last year, Hare stated.

The exhibition will be launched shortly after 10 p.m. from a barge on the Columbia River and the soundtrack will be broadcast on STAR-FM 95.9.

“They [Western Display Fireworks] build us a fully-customized program every year, and we are excited to see what they come up with this time!” Hare wrote.

The concert will be produced by Nolan Hare Productions and, although the artists have been chosen, they will be announced closer to the festival date once details have been ironed out.

“Artist announcements, event schedules and more details to follow as we near our beloved holiday” stated Fort Dalles Fourth in a press release.

“We look forward to celebrating with our friends near and far in The Gorge.”

Fort Dalles Fourth is currently looking for volunteers to help with the festival. People interested in donating time are encouraged to fill out an application on the group’s Facebook page.



Information concerning the festival can also be found at, http://www.fortdallesfourth.com/ and periodic updates will be posted on Facebook.

Fort Dalles Fourth can be reached at 541-980-3997 or at info@FortDallesFourth.com.