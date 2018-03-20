TD Dance Academy trio earns $250 scholarships

When the bright lights were on, The Dalles Dance Club Academy standouts Tora Timinsky, Olivia Prado and Bridget Donnell put on their best performance.

At the Jump Dance Convention in Portland March 9-11, the trio received $250 scholarships to attend an upcoming dance convention invite to be held in San Diego, Calif. later this year.

These students, among others from the studio, attended the three-day dance convention at the Oregon Convention Center and performed in various routines, ranging from jazz, tap, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop and ballroom.

“The conventions help prepare the kids for future auditions, and it allows them to be taught by professional dancers and choreographers,” said dance club coordinator Kristi Maley. “It is also a chance to dance among the best of the best.”

Prado received a scholarship for her overall skills in hip hop, Donnell picked up her scholarship in jazz, while Timinsky earned her stripes in lyrical.

“Bridget is a beautiful dancer and has great technique, with a lot of spunk,” Maley said. “Tora is one of my best soloists. She has put a lot of work in at the studio and this really shows in competition. Olivia is a star on the stage and has a lot of talent and showmanship.”

The Dance Club members will be around the Gorge for local performances during the Distinguished Young Women program and at the TD Cherry Festival.

After that, they head to the four-day Onstage New York competition the beginning of May.

The dance club is open for boys and girls from the ages of 3-19 and offers competitive and non-competitive classes.



They are now offering ballet, an all-boys hip hop class for dancers aged 7 and up, as well as tumbling, tap, jazz and cheerleading classes for ages 7-14.



All information and registration forms are at the front desk of The Dalles Fitness and Court Club or interested parties can email kristi.maley@gmail.com for further details.