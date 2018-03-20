Three die in crashes

Three people died in two fatal car accidents Friday and Sunday in Sherman and Wasco counties.

Lloyd Bradshaw, a 53-year-old Wamic man, died Sunday morning when the truck he was a passenger in went off White River Crossing Road near the White River Bridge and flipped multiple times, landing some 60 yards down the canyon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the driver, who was lifeflighted to a Bend hospital, was not released because the 5:46 a.m. crash remains under investigation, according to Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Scott Williams.

Williams said the crash happened on a section of road that “you can’t go very fast on.” He estimated the fastest a vehicle could go would be probably 30 mph.

Williams said he believed both driver and passenger were ejected from the truck, though both were found not far from it.

The crash was reported by a witness, who was in another vehicle but had been driving around with the occupants of the truck, Williams said.

Emergency crews had to use a rope rescue to get the injured driver out and to get the passenger out, according to sheriff’s logs. By 8 a.m. the driver was ready to be flown to the hospital, and it would be nearly another six hours before the deceased was brought out of the canyon.

On Friday at about 2:18 p.m., a three-vehicle, double fatal crash was reported near milepost 45 on US 97 near Kent in Sherman County. Two people from Arizona died.

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded, according to an OSP press release.

Pete Masiel, 58, from Maricopa, Ariz., was traveling southbound when he lost control on a slushy roadway. His vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes where he sideswiped a Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle that was pulling a box trailer, operated by Cary William Pickner, 51, of Eagle Creek.

After sideswiping the commercial motor vehicle, Masiel was struck broadside by a northbound pickup, operated by Anthony Guerrero De La Paz, 25, from Moses Lake, Wash. Masiel and his right front passenger, Debra Mary Grosbusch, 50, also of Maricopa, Ariz., were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pickner, De La Paz, and De La Paz's passenger, Rachel Nicole Tapparo, 20, from LA Verne, Calif., were transported via ground ambulance to Mid-Columbia Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed and road conditions are being considered as possible contributing factors of the crash. The OSP was assisted by North Sherman Fire, South Sherman Fire, Sherman County Ambulance, and Oregon Department of Transportation.