Bats bring some sting in Riverhawk romp

Last season, The Dalles softball team needed eight games to score 43 runs and didn’t earn its first win until April 22.

So far this spring, the Riverhawk bats have come alive with 44 runs scored through four games, they are already one win from matching their 2017 total and moved up to No. 5 in the 5A rankings following a 25-3 mercy-ruled dismantling of Redmond in non-league softball action Tuesday at 16th Street Ballpark.

Coming off a win and a tie with Bend, where they posted 14 runs and 18 hits, The Dalles rattled off 16 hits versus Redmond, including home runs by Jodi Thomasian and Kathryn Bradford, and received nine walks, so in the past 19 innings, TD softball has scored 39 runs on 34 hits and 20 walks.

Although happy that all elements of the team’s offense appear to be rounding into form, TD head coach Kim Kiser is not ready to throw a ticker-tape parade.

“We have hit well, but we haven’t faced the outstanding pitchers in our league yet,” Kiser said. “So, I think it is a great inspiration for the kids to be able to get some connection and get some hits off of it and make some things happen. We have been able to work on our short game and seeing what we can do with that, so it has been blessing to have that opportunity in the last few games.”

The Dalles scored nine runs in the first two innings, and then broke open a 9-1 lead with nine runs on six hits and five walks, as the team sent 15 batters to the plate.

Bradford started the scoring with an opposite field three-run home run to left, and five batters later, Thomasian pounded a first-pitch fastball over the left centerfield fence to swell the lead to 16-1.

Hannah Wallis singled, Ella Salvatori walked, and Bradford walked to load the bases for Emma Weir, who was issued an RBI walk.

Kilee Hoylman drove in Salvatori for the final run of the frame with an RBI single, which put The Dalles in front, 18-1.

In the bottom of the fourth frame, The Dalles added seven more runs on another bases-loaded walk to Weir, followed by RBI singles from Maddie Troutt, Salvatori and Lauryn Belanger.

Staked to the big cushion, Riverhawk starter Bailey LeBreton allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Of the 15 outs the junior right-hander recorded, seven were on groundballs and one infield popup.

Troutt, TD’s cleanup hitter, went 4 for 5 with three runs, two stolen bases and two RBIs, Belanger added two hits, two walks, a stolen base and three runs, and LeBreton was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Bradford poked a double and a home run, was issued a walk, scored three times and drove in three runs, and Thomasian finished 2 for 4 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, three runs and four RBIs.

Weir had a hit, two walks, two runs and two RBIs, Wallis went 1 for 2 with two walks, two stolen bases and three runs, and Salvatori posted a hit, a walk and drove in a run.

The Dalles (2-1-1 overall) has two tougher games slated this week, the first coming at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Ridgeview (1-1).

At 4 p.m. Friday, the Riverhawks travel to No. 3-ranked Hillsboro (1-1).

With six non-league games and a four-game tournament left on the schedule before league, Kiser wants her team to continue gathering some steam for when the stakes are raised.

“We still need to focus more, and we still need to believe in ourselves a little bit more, because you can see some players that go up to bat still needing more confidence in themselves,” Kiser said. “And we still have to work more on our defense. If we can get that down, it is only going to serve us well later on this year.”