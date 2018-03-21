The Dalles misses out on chance to defeat Ridgeview Six stranded runners too much to overcome in loss

The Dalles baseball team tallied six hits, six walks and a hit batter, but stranded six runners on base, four in scoring position, and had two runners thrown out at third base in Tuesday’s 5-4 loss at No. 11-ranked Ridgeview.

In the top of the fifth inning and the Hawks trailing by a run, Dalles Seufalemua smacked a two-out double, and the next batter, Jose Gonzalez was called for offensive interference to end the rally.

Still down 5-4 in the sixth, Mac Abbas reached on an error to lead things off and was sacrificed to third base.

Another attempted bunt ended in an out, keeping Abbas at third base, so that left Ben Nelson with a chance to tie the game.

On a 1-2 pitch, Nelson lined out to the Ridgeview shortstop.

That missed opportunity proved to be costly, as the Riverhawks went down in order in the seventh inning.

The Dalles notched two runs in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk to Kristos Kiser that plated Seufalemua, who reached on a one-out single.

Gabe Helseth added an RBI fielder’s choice to score Gonzalez, giving TD a 2-0 lead.

Out in front by two runs, the Hawks tacked on two more runs on an RBI sacrifice fly by Henry Lee that scored Spencer Honald, and after a single by Seufalemua put runners on the corners, Gonzalez executed a squeeze bunt to score Dominic Smith, boosting TD’s lead to 4-0.

Ridgeview stormed back against Gonzalez, TD’s starter, with four runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batter in the home half of the third, evening the scoreboard at 4-apiece.

The Ravens broke the deadlock in the fourth inning off reliever Jordan Wetmore, on a fielder’s choice followed by a two-out RBI double.

Wetmore struck out four, did not walk a batter and allowed one unearned run on two hits in his three innings of relief for the losing decision.

Gonzalez pitched three innings, allowed six hits, walked two and struck out two, and all four runs were earned.

Seufalemua paced the Riverhawk offense with three hits, one double, and a run scored.

Gonzalez added a hit, a run, a sacrifice and an RBI in two official at-bats, Helseth went 1 for 2 with a double and a run, and Smith chipped in a hit and a run.

The Dalles (1-2 overall) is at Forest Grove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.