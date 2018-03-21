Four arrested in beating of teen

Three juveniles and one adult were all charged with second-degree assault and first-degree robbery for the beating of a teen Monday afternoon that left the youth unconscious.

The assault was called in to police a little after 1 p.m. at the corner of 14th Street and Kelly Avenue, according to call logs of The Dalles Police Department.

The caller reported a “student” was beat up with a “large stick,” according to the log.

The adult, 18-year-old Taren Thomas Michael McCall, of The Dalles, was arrested in the 1300 block of East 14th Street and is accused of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

McCall was also arrested in January on charges of harassment and interference with a police officer.

Two of the three juveniles arrested were already on juvenile probation, said The Dalles Police Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab.

The victim in this case was also shot with a BB gun previously, and two of the suspects in that matter are also suspects in this case, Macnab said.

Police recovered a wooden board from the scene, said Macnab.

The victim suffered injuries to his hand and head, Macnab said.

He was taken to the hospital, but was released by the following day, he said.

The suspects also stole the victim’s backpack, leading to the robbery charges. Second-degree assault and first-degree robbery are Measure 11 offenses, which carry mandatory minimum sentences.