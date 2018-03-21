Golfers get season started at Riverhawk Invite

As an inexperienced freshman on the varsity golf circuit, Samantha Stansbury had the lowest score of her teammates and Lydia Evans finished with a 135, as The Dalles Riverhawk golfers averaged a 134.2 on the scorecards, with the top four putting up 521 strokes for sixth place at Tuesday’s Riverhawk Invitational at The Dalles Country Club.

“Regardless of how we placed, I am so very proud of all five of my ladies for staying focused and positive and showing exceptional sportsmanship from their first drive to their last putt,” TD head coach Amy Wilson said.

Returning sophomore Lydia Evans had a scorecard reading of 125, for TD’s second-best mark, and after Bella Evans, Eliana Ortega ended up with a 141.

Rounding out the team was Jaeden Biehn, who finished her 18-hole effort with a 150.

Morghan Hall, of Scappoose, took home medalist honors after her 86, as she bested Pendleton’s Megan George (88) by two strokes and Heppner’s Sophie Grant (90) by four.

Jessica Ewton and Mariquia Alferez, both from Wilson, wound up tied for fourth place with a 95 on the scorecards, and both Heppner’s Sasha Keown and Sonja Peterson were good for scores of 97 for a sixth-place tie.

Hermiston’s Mykah Krumwiede and Heppner’s Madison Combe each tallied 102s on their totals to notch a tie for eighth.

Heppner tallied a 393 to secure its tournament title, ending up 36 strokes better than Wilson (429).

Hermiston (457), Forest Grove (465), Scappoose (483) and The Dalles (521) made up the rest of the standings.

Both Hood River Valley and Pendleton did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

With one tournament in the books, Wilson is already looking forward to Thursday’s Big River Invitational at 10 a.m. in Umatilla and another chance for TD to take a step forward.

“Practice will start with them telling me the two things they felt they did well and the one thing they want to work on before we play in Hermiston,” Wilson said. “These ladies are so good at setting goals and moving forward, so I see them making progress in tomorrow’s tournament, because they are not afraid to work hard.”