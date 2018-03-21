Gorge powers Google Wind Challenge

Students from around the Gorge took part in the fifth annual Google Wind Challenge on Saturday, March 17 at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. This year, more than 190 students from 16 local high schools and middle schools competed to build the competition’s top turbines.



During the Wind Challenge, student teams worked together with volunteer mentors to design, build and test their turbines. The colorful, creative machines were then presented to judges Dave Mason, Jordan Haney, Pam Morse, Rose Kelly, Phil Donovan, and Tom Lieurance, who selected the winners based on each turbine’s power and efficiency.

The Wind Challenge and accompanying STEM fair is sponsored by Google and produced in partnership with Gorge Technology Alliance and Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC). The event is a culmination of the organizations’ broader efforts to bring hands-on STEM opportunities to area students and inspire the next generation of leaders in these fields.

“Our hope is that students and the broader community grow a passion for science and technology by participating in the Wind Challenge,” said Dave Karlson, data center operations manager for Google, and former teacher in The Dalles school district. “For five years, we have been proud to support this STEM education event. We are excited to continue supporting STEM initiatives in the Gorge.”

Participants, family, friends and community members also had the opportunity to take part in the fun by exploring hands-on exhibits at the adjoining STEM fair, featuring interactive activities from Bonneville Power, Gorge MakerSpace, Google, Columbia Gorge Community College, Cascade Mountain School, K’Nex, The Dalles Library, FIRST Tech Challenge team and more.

This year, three high school division winners, three middle school division winners and two categories of runners up were selected.

The winning teams received an assortment of fun prizes, including Sphero robotic balls, robot kits, Snap Circuits and tablets for their efforts. State Representative Daniel Bonham, Wasco County Commissioner Rod Runyon, along with representatives for Congressman Greg Walden and Senator Jeff Merkley, were on hand to give out prizes.

In the high school division, the Pacific Crest Innovation Academy “Owls” won first, Stevenson High School’s “Bulldogs-Maroon” won second, and “Team Cyclones” of the LIFE in the Gorge Homeschool Group won third. Stevenson High School’s “Bulldogs-Blue” was runner-up in mechanical and Goldendale Home School’s “Wild is the Wind” was runner-up in electrical.

In the middle school division, “#STEMINIST2” and “#STEMINIST” from Henkle Middle School were awarded first and second respectively, while Wind River Middle School’s “Royals-Blue” won third. Goldendale Middle School’s “Fixing It” was runner-up in mechanical and Goldendale Homeschoolers’ “Dust in the Wind” was runner-up in electrical.

“Each year, we are wowed by students’ clever designs,” said Gorge Technology Alliance Executive Director Jessica Metta.

“The Wind Challenge is an example of how you can make STEM education captivating and interactive.”

For more information about this year’s Wind Challenge, visit www.windchallenge.org.

— Lisa Scholin