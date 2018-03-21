Letter to the Editor: Pain of ‘my kids’

To the editor:

In a 30-year teaching career, my students mattered to me.

All of them. From the ones that too many adults refer to as the “good kids,” to those they speak of with inferences to places like “prison” or “hell.” All of them were “my kids.”

I’ve known for years what too many adults seem incapable of believing.

No matter what you see or think you see, our kids are thinking, responding, handling what’s been given them, for better or worse, in ways that might offend some but are no surprise to those who know their stories.

And then, on a day when young people across the country were walking out of classrooms, spending 17 minutes in honor of those 17 murdered in a school just like theirs, some of our kids felt the seriousness of the day and joined them; about the most rational, human response any of us could have had.

So, what did we as adults do when the kids walked? Some stood back respectfully, trusting them, not because they’ve reached some level of maturity even adults often fail at, but because they’re being honest with their feelings.

But many did the opposite. Our school administration gave its attention to not being seen as this or as that; a traditional, political dance played by those more concerned with how they’re seen or judged than how they respect the minds and hearts of those in their charge.

Others verbally attacked the kids - a sure sign that they themselves have not progressed past their own adolescence so are unable to believe that teenagers could see into events and make concerned decisions for themselves without the need for adult supervision.

Others applauded the school’s “unexcused absence” strategy, saying they were glad that administration kept “politics out of our schools,” which is just about as politically partisan a comment as could be made. Our kids see death, these adults see only those that “disagree” with them, dragging our kids down to the level of their political animosities.

It both saddens and angers me to read some of the words of our community, the often profound lack of empathy for our kids and, equally disturbing, the angry politicizing of our most human issues facing our nation.

If we can’t see into hearts and feel pain, thinking of life in the most human of terms, I wonder how much hope there can be for us.

Stephen D. Smith

The Dalles