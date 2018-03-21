Letter to the Editor: Proud of students

To the editor:

While some of the students who attended the March 14th walkout at TDHS may have thought it was only a tribute to the 17 massacred at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, clearly the Parkland, Florida students who spearheaded this national event want more than thoughts, prayers and tributes.



They want CHANGE. They want to ban assault rifles, raise the age at which firearms can be purchased, expand background checks, significantly increase mental health services....and they especially want to vote out of office those lawmakers who support the agenda of the NRA.

In any case, I am proud of ALL the students who walked out, for whatever reason.

Connie Krummrich

The Dalles