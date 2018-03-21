For the Record for March 22, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 22, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 19, 2:45 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 1700 block of West 10th Street. Driver of a vehicle was attempting to turn left into an apartment complex and stopped abruptly causing the following vehicle to collide with it. A report was taken.

March 19, 6:13 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of Cherry Heights Road. One driver was cited for driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

March 19, 9:45 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 and Five Mile Road. A report was taken.

March 19, 10:23 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost five. Two vehicles collided due to traffic control for the previous crash. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police made contact with a subject Monday morning in the 2600 block of West 6th Street. During the contact, the male subject put a knife to his neck and made threats to harm himself. Police were able to talk the subject into giving up the knife and calming down. Subject apologized and was told to contact his probation officer.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 600 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported some money was stolen from a resident’s room.

Michael James Minson, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of post-prison violations.

Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Monday evening after a caller reported hearing a gunshot in the area. Officer checked the surrounding area but did not locate any suspicious activity.

Wasco County

Deputies responded to Highway 197 and Five Mile Road Monday morning to assist state police with a motor vehicle crash.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from the 380 block of Pleasant Ridge Road Monday afternoon after a victim reported a subject destroyed some signs for their business.

An agency assist report was taken Monday afternoon near East 14th and Kelly Streets after assisting city police with the arrest of a subject.

Leo Fredrocl Polehn, 89, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 3800 block of Pleasant Ridge Road and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

Parole & Probation

William Dawayne Landers, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.

Jesus Ramirez Sabino, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.