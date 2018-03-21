Sherman explodes on Union/Cove

The duo of Jacob Justesen and Brett Troutman combined for six hits, three runs scored and seven RBIs in the Sherman baseball team’s 11-0 mercy-ruled victory on the road against Union/Cove Tuesday.

From his leadoff spot in the batting order, Justesen finished 4 for 4 with a home run, three singles, three runs scored and three RBIs, and Troutman tacked on two hits and three RBIs in four at-bats.

With the Huskies ahead 9-0 in the top of the fifth, Cal Homer reached on an error to lead things off, and then Justesen swatted a two-run home run to invoke the mercy rule.

Ahead 1-0 after one inning, Sherman took control of matters in the second with seven runs on four hits, three walks, a hit batter and a fielding error.

Troutman and Justesen drove in two runs apiece on singles, Jace Troutman had an RBI walk and Bradley Moe drove in Jace Troutman with a one-out RBI single, and Justesen scored after a Treve Martin hit turned into an error.

Overall, the Huskies notched nine hits, five walks and a hit batter.

Moe went 1 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Martin and Trey Homer each posted a hit and a run scored, and the trio of Jacob Shandy, Jace Troutman and Cal Homer scored runs.

Brett Troutman got the starting nod for the Huskies, and he lasted three innings for the win.

The senior struck out six, walked one and allowed four hits on 39 pitches.

Justesen struck out three in a scoreless inning of relief with a walk, and Martin walked one, did not allow a hit and struck out two in the bottom of the fifth to close things out.

Sherman (1-0 overall) travels to John Day for a three-day tournament, with the first game at noon Thursday versus Bonanza.