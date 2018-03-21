Sunsational Charm Trail expands

The sixth year of the Sunsational Charm Trail is being launched by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce with the American Empress now onboard.

Lisa Farquharson, executive director of the chamber, said the cruise ship has agreed to carry the starter bracelet, display and brochures in its gift store.

The crew will be promoting the program so travelers disembarking in The Dalles will be able to follow the charm trail map along their “Hop on, Hop Off” route.

“The American Empress is so excited to be able to offer this fun adventure to their guests as they arrive in The Dalles each visit,” said Farquharson of the partnership.

She said Friday, March 23, is the deadline for businesses that are members of the chamber to renew as charm trail participants, or to sign up as a newcomer.

“This program encourages visitors to come to your place of business all year long,” she said.

The initial cost to sign up is $100 and 100 charms will be made available for $75. If those charms are sold for $1.50 each, Farquharson said the net investment of the participant will be $25 for the first year. The annual renewal fee is $75.

Visitors and community members can follow a map to find the charms, many of which are created to depict some aspect of the businesses or organization.

The maps are mailed out in promotional packages, said Farquharson, as well as passed out to tourists stopping in at the chamber office, 404 West Second Street.

A complete listing of charm trail members and the map can also be found on the chamber’s website, thedalleschamber.com.

For more information about the program, call the chamber at 541-296-2231 or email charmtrail@thedalleschamber.com.