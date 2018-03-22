‘Bridges to Change’ plans expansion

Entering its second year in The Dalles, Bridges to Change intends to greatly expand its existing program to help people released from jail and prison reintegrate into society.



In 2017, the nonprofit opened its first house on 11th Street in The Dalles, offering sobriety programs, job services, community building and lifeskills.

Program representatives recently appeared before the Wasco County Commission with Fritz Bachman, director of Community Corrections, to brief officials about their work plan and costs.



Bridges wants to expand its transitional services, add more peer-mentors and up to four more homes, one for women.

The county has contributed about $15,000 a month from the Community Corrections budget for the program, Bachman told the board March 7.

The nonprofit also received a lump-sum of $25,000 to get the first house in operation.



The new contract between the county and Bridges will provide an additional $5,000 a month for every new peer mentor and a $25,000 lump payment for each new stabilization house, Bachman said.

“We get a lot of benefit out of this,” he said, referencing caseloads as evidence of the need for the program.

Bridges to Change is a Portland-based organization that is dedicated to helping people who have been affected by or are experiencing addiction, homelessness, mental illness and other traumatic issues, with the goal of helping them recover to become successful in society.

The organization was founded in 2004 and became certified in outpatient addictions treatment in 2015.

“We try to stay proactive with the community … and just walk through whatever problems the clients have,” be they substance abuse, bad relationships or trouble budgeting, said Michael Olsen, a recovery mentor with Bridges to Change.

As a mentor, Olsen develops strong relationships with clients that help them meet basic needs and aids in their recovery.

“We’re definitely saving lives here,” he told the county board. “It’s an amazing thing to see these guys’ lives completely shift around.”

The current stabilization house in The Dalles can house up to 10 men but usually fluctuates between six and eight residents, housing manager Ron Webber said. Though the nonprofit expected the average length of stay per resident to be nine months to a year, residents are typically out in six months or less, Webber said.

“A lot of these folks are having success that many people thought was impossible at one time,” he said, adding that he is proud program alumni are able to be productive and successful after leaving the program.

At one point during the meeting, Sheriff Magill stood to commend Bridges to Change on their success. “I’ve heard nothing but positive things [about the stabilization house on [11th Street] over the last year,” he said.

Magill said his office had received no evidence of incidents of increased crime in the surrounding neighborhood during the house’s first operating year.

“As far as the house is concerned, it’s a good, stable community house,” he said.