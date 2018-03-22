Racing elite highlight St. Patrick’s Day run

As the crowd gathered for the 11th annual St. Patrick’s Day River Trail run/walk, many of the runners knew the competition was going to be tough.

Former high school standouts, collegiate athletes and state champions such as Randall Jones, Greg Glesener, Luke Conklin and Ben Iremonger, to name a few, were part of the cast of 107 characters gathered at Lewis and Clark Park last Saturday, ready to try their best to claim top status.

Glesener and Iremonger, both former Riverhawk cross country and track standouts, were neck-and-neck for the duration of their 10k race, but as they hustled down the final stretch, Glesener had enough in the tank to secure a final marker of 39 minutes and 32 seconds, just 47 ticks of the watch ahead of Iremonger for top honors.

Summit Storm cruised to third place after his time of 46.56, Brent Osterberg (47.02) was fourth, and Clark Christopher (50.07) claimed fifth place.

Brad Anderson (50.09), Ken Margraf (56.03), Bryan Mears (1:00.35) and John Shafer (1:30.29) made up the top-9 men.

On the 10k women’s side, Amy Knowles earned the gold in a time of 44.07, while The Dalles High School teacher and former cross country runner, Jill Pearson, took silver in a fast-paced 47.42.



Former TD cross country runner, Amanda Hoey, scored a 10k marker of 55.23 for third, Leticia Cuellarvela added a 57.31 for fourth and Cindy Berkshire placed fifth with her 1:00.33.

Ann Woolsey (1:00.36), Shealen Dooley (1:00.37), Erendira Alamilla (1:15.29) and Beth Easley (1:40.34) made it across the finish line in ninth place.

The largest number of runners were signed up for action in the 5k race, and Tommy Ziegler hardly broke a sweat as he took first place with an impressive 21.22, inching ahead of Jones, who was within seconds of a title after a 21.25.

Right behind that dynamic duo was Conklin, a former TD track and cross country runner, who locked down a time of 22.06 to snag third place.



Picking up fourth-place honors was Nathan Ziegler (24.52) and both Kevin Ziegler and Calvin Andrews garnered a fifth-place tie with times of 25.40.

Andy Betzing (26.46), Steve Starkey (27.39), Todd Andrews (28.44), Gabe Hoeffner (33.52), James Baldwin (35.43) and Conner Baldwin (36.02) were the other harriers to finish within the top-12 males.

On the 5k women’s side, Erin Kovalchuk won her division in a time of 24.24, Alicia Andrews placed second after a 27.10 and Christina Fauth scored third with her 30.10.

Brittany Conklin (32.43), Alison Betzing (35.20), Amanda Taskey (36.24), Sarah Ziegler (37.20), Lillian Serna (37.35), Molly Proctor (38.31), Kerry Proctor (38.31), Holly Webster (40.15) and Patty Cooper (41.33) picked up the pace for top-12 finishes in the women’s 5k event.

The 3k race featured a new face, Olivia Fauth, who made an eye-opening 13.54 for first in the women’s race. She was followed by local kindergartner, Josie Gunderson, who turned in a final rush 16.53 and Michele Gunderson racked up a 17.03 to take home third place.

Callie Walters (23.11), Ayanna Munoz (23.50), Sharon Bonderud (24.09), Heather Walters (27.14), Ava Haynie (29.03), Autumn Kramer (29.27) and Sandra Haynie (31.09) wrapped up 3k action in the top-10.

For the male 3k top-3 placers, Emmett Gunderson returned to defend his 3k position and did so with relative ease, as he improved on his top marks with a 14.34, ahead of runner-up Ben Kramer (15.20) and his little brother, Sam Kramer (22.25), who secured third place. Doug Kramer (22.26) locked down fourth and Layne Walters (27.11) placed fifth.

The Wheatfield 3k, 8k, and half marathon is on tap this Saturday at Petersburg School, at 9 a.m., with registration starting at 8 a.m.

Costs are $40 per person with a T-shirt, and boys and girls 18-years old and under can register for $10.

For information on this racing event, call 541-298-1119 or email rdthouvenel@gmail.com.