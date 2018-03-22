For the Record for March 23, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 23, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 20, 10:57 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of East 7th Street. Driver hit a parked car in the area. A report was taken.

Wasco County

March 20, 10:05 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 5th and Court streets. Deputy witnessed a minor collision in the area and assisted with the exchange of information.

March 20, 2:54 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 just south of Dufur. Female driver and toddler were involved in the crash, both suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A stolen vehicle report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1300 block of East 12th Street after a caller advised her vehicle was stolen while it was warming up outside her home.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the high school after a student reported her cell phone was stolen. The victim called back later in the evening to advise the phone was found later in the school.

Michael Emerson Mayfield, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 500 block of East 3rd Street on a local warrant for four counts of probation violation.

Gilliam County

Alex Dean Hansford, 21, Arlington, was arrested Tuesday morning in Arlington and is accused of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, possession of burglar tools, second-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of third-degree theft.

Samantha Jane Montgomery, 47, Arlington, was arrested Tuesday evening in Arlington and is accused of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, possession of burglary tools, initiating a false report, and tampering with physical evidence.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Tuesday morning from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road.

Oregon State Police

Lennon Cameron Stevens, 26, The Dalles, was arrested in Rufus Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Robin Sheree Aberg, 50, Redding, Calif., was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 97 near milepost 16 on a Washington County warrant for probation violation.

Regional Jail

Adam David Brown, 23, Redmond, was transported by Deschutes County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for probation violation.

Maria Calderon Diaz, 28, Portland, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Diana Jacqueline Sohappy, 36, Portland, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

David James Jacobsen, 35, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on two local warrants for first- and second-degree failure to appear.

Novah Raelia McCaleb, 21, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of post-prison violations.

Preston Leigh Allen, 25, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.