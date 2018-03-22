Sherman track is rising up

Owen Christiansen scored a victory, and the trio of Makoa Whitaker, Keenan Coles and Mercedez Cardona chipped in runner-up finishes, as the Husky boys were third and the girls fourth at the Condon-Wheeler Relays Wednesday in Condon.

Christiansen, a sophomore, placed first in the long jump after his leap of 19-feet-5.25-inches, Coles went for a 18-6 in the long jump and Whitaker measured out in 145-5 to secure second javelin.

Cardona, went off for a 13-5.75 to place second in the long jump and in the same event, Jaelyn Justesen put up a 10-9 to get fifth place. Justesen was third in the javelin, as she had an 87-9 to pick up third place.

The Arlington boys’ had 52 points in its win, ending up ahead of Condon-Wheeler (36), Sherman (31), Ione (13) and SWC (seven).

After the Lady Redsides, Ione (29), Arlington (20), Sherman (18) and Condon-Wheeler (14) made up the girls’ standings.

Sherman goes to Hood River for a dual at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4.