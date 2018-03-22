SWC girls grab win at C-W Relays Popchock, Davis each get wins; Gragg third in shotput

Ana Popchock picked up a personal record of 16-feet-8-inches to take first place in the long jump and Madisen Davis had a top toss of 116-11 for top billing as the South Wasco County girls’ track team rattled off 54 points to take first place at the Condon-Wheeler Relays Wednesday at Condon High School.

Popchock had a personal record in the javelin with a 98-10, Maddie Gragg placed third in the shotput after her personal record of 29-1.5, Maddie Gragg measured out at 86-1 for her personal record javelin event, where she placed fourth.

Alexis Ware ended up fourth in the long jump with a 10-11, a personal record. Davis dropped another personal record of 28-5.5 for fourth in the shotput and Abbie Silvey set a personal record of 28-2 in the shotput.

Ware also tallied ninth in the javelin with a personal-record throw of 57-5.

Haiden Perez and Marshall Bell led the Redside boys’ team for seven points, as Perez ended up fifth with a 29-0.5, a personal-best, and Bell set a personal record in the long jump at 12-5.25.

SWC has a 4:30 p.m. meet on Friday, April 6 in the Riverside Twilight Relays Invitational.