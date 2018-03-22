TD track stays on its hot streak

With a pair of victories in his back pocket from the Mullen-Leavitt Invitational, The Dalles standout Justin Conklin improved on his times and heights against much stiffer competition this time around for first-place outputs in the high jump and 110-meter hurdles at the Sherwood Opener Wednesday at Sherwood High School.

Facing 6A participants from Centennial and Sherwood, along with 5A Hillsboro and 1A Southwest Christian, Conklin, a 2017 state qualifier, scorched the 110-meter hurdle field in 16.31 seconds, beating his next opponent, Gabriel Talbert of Centennial, by .17 seconds (16.48).

In the high jump, Conklin added a personal record of 6-feet-1 inch to secure his top finish, increasing from the 6-0 he notched on March 16.

Added to celebratory performance by Conklin, senior Philip Dunagan set a personal record of 132-02 to grab first place. On the girls’ side, freshman sensation Hanna Ziegenhagen destroyed her field with a personal-record marker of two minutes and 32.59 seconds, nearly five seconds better than her Mullen-Leavitt effort.

Rey Aviluz was good for second place in the 3,000 meters with a personal-record time of 10:04.35, Glenn Breckterfield put up a personal record 42.98 to take second in the 300-meter hurdles, Steven Preston, not only reached a personal record, but he took hold of second place in the javelin with 134-6.

Michael Lantz set a personal record in the 800 meters after his 2:09.13 for third place and Samuel Alvarez kicked in a 4:27.77 to snag third in the 1,500 meters.

Gavin Cates scored third in the 3,000 with his personal record time set at 10:21.45, Aviluz claimed fourth in the 1,500 with a personal-record time of 4:28.75, and the 4x100-meter relay group of Denver Neill, Yordi Sanchez, Reed Twidwell and Will Evans joined forces to net a 46.69, which gave them fourth place in the standings.

Jonathan Knotts was fifth in the high jump (5-6), Ulises Villegas added fifth in his long jump event at 17-7, Gabe Lira tallied fifth in the 1,500 (4:31.25), Jack Bonham secured fifth after his season-best 55.68 in the 400, and Neill, Bonham, Knotts and Breckterfield crossed the finish line in 3:47.96 to secure fifth place in the 4x400-meter relay.

The girls were just as successful in multiple events as the boys, as they posted 18 top-5 placings, three of them of the runner-up variety.

State qualifier and junior standout Emma Mullins notched a season-best time of 2:34.76 to grab second place in the 800, Emily Adams had a runner-up finish in the high jump with her 4-10 and the freshman picked up the slack with the 4x100-meter relay team, joining Jenna Miller, Jordyn Hattenhauer and Addie Klindt for second place with a mark of 53.36.

Miller placed third in the 200 (1:04.62), Tressa Wood motored to third place with her 5:24.90 in the 1,500, Mullins tacked on a third-best 400 time of 1:04.62, Tijen Kara added a distance of 28-9 for third in the triple jump and the 4x400-meter relay squad of Liz Tapia, Ziegenhagen, Miller and Mullins had a 4:28.33.

Kendyl Kumm was fourth-best in the 100 (13.75, personal record) and pole vault (8-6), Mercy I’aulualo grabbed fourth in the shotput (32-5.25) and Tapia hit for a 1:08.21 to take fourth in the 400.

Adams claimed fifth in the 100 with a personal record of 13.80, Wood also set a personal record in the 2:40.65, where she was fifth, I’aulualo had a toss of 92-1 to pick up fifth in the discus and senior Aileen Luna-Lopez hit 13-9 in the long jump for fifth place.

“This group of kids are really competing well, pushing each other, making each other better,” TD head coach Garth Miller said.

The Dalles has next week off, but then hits the track again in a dual format against Hermiston at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3.