Letter to the Editor: Cougar question

To the editor:

This is an open letter to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife: I have a question about the Cougar recently killed in The Dalles.

Why are these animals being killed when there is a non-profit in Oregon for a big cat rescue that is not open to the public but for the benefit of the animal in its natural habitat? It seems that there is a lot of killing these animals going on when its not their fault that, for some reason, they have been driven into towns.

I can bet we will see a lot more wildlife coming into towns because of the horrible devastating fires we have had last year. Do you even reach out to anyone to see if you can relocate to a rescue?

It just seems that the decision to euthanize a wild animal is becoming just the norm and the easy way out.

Thank you for your time.

Amy Manzella

The Dalles