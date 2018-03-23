Letter to the Editor: Loud message

To the editor:

Whether she signs or vetoes Senate Bill 1528, Gov. Kate Brown will send a loud and lasting message about how she views the importance of small business to our state's economy.

Oregon’s small businesses account for 99 percent of all businesses in the state and employ 56 percent of Oregonians in the private sector, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Right now, across the nation, the small-business economy is humming nicely as a result of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which gave small business a 20 percent reduction in their federal taxes. In Oregon, federal tax reform had the dual impact of lowering small business taxes while actually raising overall tax revenues for the state.

For Oregon to disconnect from the this one provision that would save small businesses some money on their future tax bills would be a historical act of callousness against Oregon's Main Street, mom-and-pop enterprises. I hope she does the right thing by vetoing this bad bill.

Darlene Roberts

Hood River