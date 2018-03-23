The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Letter to the Editor: Movie request

As of Friday, March 23, 2018

To the editor:

I wanted to ask citizens of the area to call in to the local theater to request the movie I Can Only Imagine to be shown here.

It’s going all over the country but not here. It’s the true story of a Christian band member from Mercy Me. It’s been touted as being a very excellent film. All you believers out there get on your phone to bring this awesome movie to our town. Thank you.

Elizabeth Turner

The Dalles

