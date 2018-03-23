Letter to the Editor: Movie request

To the editor:
I wanted to ask citizens of the area to call in to the local theater to request the movie I Can Only Imagine to be shown here.
It’s going all over the country but not here. It’s the true story of a Christian band member from Mercy Me. It’s been touted as being a very excellent film. All you believers out there get on your phone to bring this awesome movie to our town. Thank you.
Elizabeth Turner
The Dalles
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment